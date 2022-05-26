Total Incidents: 225
Welfare checks: 18
Traffic stops: 18
Alarms: 16
Larceny: 14
Directed patrols: 12
Agency assists: 11
Public assists: 10
Trespass orders: 8
Mental health issues: 7
May 15 at 4:22 a.m., someone complained of noise on Queen City Park Road.
May 15 at 9:02 a.m., police responded to Laurel Hill Drive for a report of public intoxication.
May 15 between 9:42 and 9:51 p.m., an officer conducted two traffic stops on Shelburne Road.
May 16 at 9:23 a.m., a car crash on Dorset Street caused property damage to the vehicles but no injuries.
May 16 at 3:06 p.m., police assisted a member of the public at F.H. Tuttle Middle School.
May 17 at 12:03 p.m., police investigated a reported sex offense on Anderson Parkway.
May 17 at 4:55 p.m., police assisted responding to a reported suicide attempt.
May 18 at 12:02 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Allen Road.
May 18 at 10:40 a.m., someone reported a case involving threats and harassment at Olive Garden on Shelburne Road.
May 19 at 7:05 a.m., a car crash near the intersection of Hinesburg and Williston Road resulted in damage to the vehicles but no injuries.
May 19 at 11:01 a.m., police responded to 350 Dorset Street for a report of drugs.
May 20 at 11:41 a.m., a mental health issue brought police assistance to Lime Kiln Road.
May 20 at 2:42 p.m., a car reportedly fled the scene of a crash on Dorset Street.
May 21 at 10:37 a.m., police responded to Berard Drive for a report of larceny.
May 21 at 1:26 p.m., an officer checked on the wellbeing of someone on Nowland Farm Road and Dorset Street.
May 22 at 11:01 a.m., someone reported unlawful mischief and vandalism on Suburban Square.
May 22 at 1:11 p.m., police responded to Olive Garden on Shelburne Road for a reported animal problem.
Arrests:
Sharon S. Brailsford, 53, of Colchester, was arrested May 16 for violating the conditions of release.
Albert J. Plewa, 31, of Shelburne, was arrested May 17 for violating the conditions of release.
Kevin J. Miller, 35, of Swanton, was arrested May 18 for driving after criminal license suspension.
Zoe Clark, 18, of Burlington, was arrested May 21 for grand larceny.
Untimely Deaths:
May 20 at 2:17 p.m., police responded to the untimely death of Jesse Terry, 50, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.