Arrests:
Jamie Bunnell, 37, of South Burlington — arrested May 11 for retail theft.
Andrew C. Dickerson, 32, of South Burlington — arrested May 11 on in-state warrant.
Michael J. Rigley, 34, of Burlington — arrested May 12 for unlawful trespass.
Paul B. McMenimen, 38, of South Burlington — arrested May 12 for domestic assault.
Nicole, M. Sourdiff, 39, of Burlington — arrested May 11 for retail theft.
Victor O. Allen, 49, of Burlington — arrested May 15 for unlawful restraint in the second degree and simple assault.
Eric J. Badore, 37, of South Burlington — arrested May 15 on an in-state warrant.
Beth Lynn Deering, 37, of Essex — arrested May 16 on an in-state warrant.
Incidents:
On May 10, police responded to the untimely death of Adan Music, 34, of 109 Quarry Hill Road. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
Total incidents: 225
10-38 / Traffic Stop: 21
Trespasses: 16
Agency assists: 15
Accidents (property damage only): 15
Welfare checks: 15
Directed patrol: 10
Alarms: 9
Threats/harassment: 8
Suspicious events: 8
Unlawful mischief/vandalism: 7
VIN verification: 6
Public assists: 6
Disturbances: 6
Animal problems: 6
Larceny: 6
Retail theft: 5
Motor vehicle complaints: 5
Domestic incidents: 5
Drugs: 4
Mental health issues: 4
Noise: 4
Intoxication: 4
Found/lost property: 3
Assault: 2
Juvenile problems: 2
Sex offenses: 1
K9 assists: 1
911 hang ups: 1
Overdose: 1
Traffic hazards: 1
DUI: 1
Missing persons: 1
Property damage: 1
Leaving scene of an accident: 1
Prostitution: 1
Fraud: 1
