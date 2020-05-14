Total Arrests: 7
Total Arrest Charges: 9
Total Incidents: 187
May 1, 11:51 a.m., police responded to a call reporting a stolen car on Williston Road. The car was a 2019 Grey, Honda CRV. Police are seeking help identifying the suspect, a man, photographed near the scene of the crime.
May 3, 7:30 a.m., police responded to a reported drug transaction between two adult men on Garden Street.
May 3, 7:18 p.m., a caller reported their vehicle was egged on Farrell St.
May 3, 10:49 p.m., a caller reported an adult woman screaming. Police were told someone had driven by and yelled at the woman.
May 5, 4:41 a.m., police responded to Williston Road where two adult men were angry because one asked the other for a cigarette.
May 5, 10:52 a.m., a caller reported an unlocked, parked car had been gone through. Nothing was taken.
May 5, 12:23 p.m., a business owner called in about a man who was hanging around outside their Williston Road business after being asked to leave. Police arrived and asked the man to leave, he left.
May 5, 7:53 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Pheasant Way. The dog returned to its home.
May 5, 8:16 p.m., a cab driver and passenger got into two disputes on Williston Road. The disputes concerned the fare and a missing phone. The fare was paid, and the phone was found inside the car.
May 6, 3:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported between an adult mother and daughter at a Shelburne Road hotel. No arrests were made.
May 6, 1:13 p.m., a man on Hadley Road was suspected of having stolen a bicycle. The claim was unfounded.
May 6, 8:50 p.m., an adult man was reported missing from his Market Street home. The man returned to his loved ones within hours.
May 6, 9:15 p.m., a person knocked on a door at a Hinesburg Road home and ran away.
May 7, 7:37 a.m., a man and woman got into a verbal argument on Dorset Street. Police sent both parties on their way.
May 7, 8:48 p.m., police responded to a call about a suspicious truck in the parking lot of a Shelburne Road business. The truck was gone when police arrived.
May 8, 11:31 a.m., a woman was reported missing from her Mary Street home. The caller said she was last seen on May 6. The woman returned home during the early morning hours of May 9.
May 8, 4:15 p.m., a caller reported that a suspicious person was hiding in some shrubs along Bartlett Bay Road. Police found a property owner trimming their shrubs.
May 8, 11:22 p.m., a person returned to her Sebring Road home and reported that a person they did not recognize ran across their backyard. Police determined it was a neighborhood kid.
May 9, 10:41 p.m., police were called about a suspicious person in a hedge line along Keari Lane. They found someone trimming the hedges.
May 9, 3:14 p.m., a suspicious car was reported on Shelburne Road. Police identified it as belonging to groundskeepers.