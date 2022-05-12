Total incidents: 244
Public assists: 22
Traffic stops: 15
Alarms: 15
Directed patrols: 15
Suspicious events: 12
Larceny: 12
Welfare checks: 12
Car crashes (property damage): 10
Mental health issues: 7
Leaving the scene of an accident: 6
Domestic incidents: 6
May 1 at 2:54 a.m., police assisted a motorist on 189 and Dorset Street.
May 1 at 12:44 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop off Williston Road and White Street.
May 2 at 10:52 a.m., someone reported a domestic incident on Lime Kiln Road.
May 2 at 1:08 p.m., someone reported threats and harassment on Dorset Street.
May 3 at 7:12 p.m., police responded to Farrell Street for an assault.
May 3 at 11:09 p.m., someone reportedly left the scene of an accident on Dorset Street.
May 4 at 10:22 a.m., officers conducted a well-being check on Hinesburg Road.
May 4 at 7:24 p.m., officers assisted with a reported mental health issue on Anderson Parkway.
May 5 at 9:48 a.m., a vehicle was reportedly stolen from Ethan Allen Drive.
May 5 at 10:27 a.m., a car crash occurred on Palmer Court and Williston Road causing property damage but no injuries.
May 6 at 11:40 a.m., police responded to an animal problem on Shelburne Road.
May 6 at 12:21 p.m., a report of child abuse and neglect was called in at Dorset Street.
May 7 at 9:26 a.m., someone reported counterfeiting on Shelburne Road.
May 7 at 9:56 p.m., a mental health issue was reported on Ethan Allen Drive.
May 8 at 12:42 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Williston Road.
May 8 at 2:14 p.m., a case of retail theft was reported at the University Mall.
Arrests:
Joshua P. Burgess, 37, of Milton, was arrested May 2 on a state warrant.
William M. Prestegord, 35, address unknown, was arrested May 2 for violating an abuse prevention order.
Jordan P. Paquette, 31, of South Burlington, was arrested May 2 for misdemeanor retail theft.
Edward P. Lamson, 22, of Winooski, was arrested May 2 for violating conditions of release, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operations.
Tiffany L. Bessette, 34, of no address given, was arrested May 2 on a state warrant.
Roy A. Erno, 35, of New Haven, was arrested May 3 on a state warrant.
James G. Crowther, 27, of South Burlington, was arrested May 6 for domestic assault.
Robert B. Eley, 38, of Burlington, was arrested May 8 for unlawful mischief, larceny from a person and aggravated assault.
Untimely deaths:
May 3, police responded to Cranwell Avenue for the untimely death of Jacqueline Rozzi, 85, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is still determining cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.