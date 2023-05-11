Agency / public assists: 23
Suspicious event: 18
Directed patrol: 17
Traffic stop: 12
Welfare check: 12
Alarm: 7
Retail theft: 9
Accident: property damage: 7
Larceny from a motor vehicle: 7
Disturbance: 8
Trespass: 7
Juvenile problem: 6
Total incidents: 212
Arrests:
April 11 at 10:07 a.m., Zachariah R. Parker, 45, of Swanton, was arrested for felony possession of stolen property and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Dorset Street.
April 19 at 1:08 p.m., Justin Eric Lachance, 34, of South Burlington, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Hawthorne Circle.
April 22 at 8:55 a.m., Robbie L. Laforce, 40, of Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Dorset Street.
May 2 at 12:36 a.m., Jean M. Duga, 35, of Underhill, was arrested for domestic assault and violating conditions of release on Farrell Street.
May 2 at 9:24 a.m., Jason P. Robinson, 44, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Farrell Street.
May 2 at 3:42 p.m., Jason P. Robinson, 44, of South Burlington, was arrested for simple assault and violating conditions of release on Farrell Street.
May 2 at 5:23 p.m. Brandon E. Scarfone, 32, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state arrest warrant on Interstate 89 at Shelburne Road.
May 4 at 4:51 a.m., Jamie T. Jennings, 45 of Middlebury, was arrested on an in-state arrest warrant on Shelburne Road.
May 4 at 12:05 p.m., Amanda L. Bean, 39, of South Burlington, was arrested for simple assault on Dorset Street.
May 4 at 11:46 p.m., Donna A. Basile, 56, of Garden City, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Williston Road.
May 5 at 8:06 a.m., Eric A. Smith, 39, of Fairfax, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Dorset Street.
May 5 at 2:43 p.m., Clifton H. Bevins III, 60, of Colchester, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for felony possession of stolen property on Dorset Street.
May 5 at 2:43 p.m., Julie L. Coolidge, 37, of Burlington, was arrested for illegal possession of a credit card on Dorset Street.
May 5 at 9:19 p.m., Lyubov Valentine, 36, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Interstate 89 at Shelburne Road.
May 6 at 1:54 p.m., Julie L. Coolidge, 37, of Burlington, was arrested for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving with a criminally suspended license on Williston Road.
May 6 at 5:02 p.m., Jack A. Hurlburt, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
May 7 at 9:22 p.m., Robert W. Harris, 63, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Shelburne Road.
May 7 at 9:22 p.m., Monique L. Lafountaine, 38, of Williston, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Shelburne Road.
