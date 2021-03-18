Total incidents: 202
Drugs: 5
Mental health issues: 5
Animal problems: 6
Accidents: 10
Welfare checks: 10
Disturbances: 11
Alarms: 13
Traffic stops: 16
Directed patrol: 20
Incidents:
March 7 at 1:50 a.m., police responded to an animal problem at 106 Four Sisters Road.
March 7 at 12:17 p.m., police investigated a sex offense case at Barrett Street.
March 8 at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of threats and harassment at 1272 Williston Road.
March 9 at 10:12 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event at 99 Anderson Parkway.
March 9 at 2:28 p.m., a resident reported a case of identity theft at 80 Eastwood Drive.
March 10 at 7:30 a.m., officers assisted with a juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
March 10 from 2:42-3:42 p.m., officers responded to a series of calls about disturbances, a trespass and an operations issue at Ho-Hum Motel.
March 11 at 2:40 p.m., police investigated a case of unlawful mischief and vandalism at Shelburne Road.
March 11 at 5:07 p.m., officers responded to an incident of intoxication at 870 Williston Road.
March 12 at 12:16 a.m., officers assisted with a suicide attempt incident on Lime Kiln Road.
March 12 at 11:20 a.m., police responded to an accident causing property damage near the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Shunpike Road.
March 13 at 10:13 p.m., police investigated a case of larceny at 478 Lime Kiln Road.
Untimely deaths:
Valerie Beale, 35, died on March 8 and was found at 9:39 a.m. at her home at 435 Dorset St. The medical examiner has not yet determined cause of death.
Philip Kane, 68, died on March 12 of natural causes and was found at 10:10 a.m. at his home at 18 Valley Ridge Road.
Sandra Staub, 73, died on March 13 and was found at 5:06 p.m. at her home at 7 Aspen Drive. The medical examiner has not yet determined cause of death.
Arrests:
Lawrence Ritchie, 49, of Essex Junction — arrested March 7 for shoplifting at the University Mall.
Emma Kellett, 18, of Waterbury Center — arrested March 7 for shoplifting at the University Mall.
Molly Hans, 18, of Waitsfield — arrested March 7 for shoplifting at the University Mall.
Brandon Merrihew, 28, of South Burlington — arrested March 8 at Shelburne Road for simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey Wallace, 51, of Milton — arrested March 9 for driving while his license was suspended.
William Farnsworth, 32, of Shelburne — arrested March 11 on Shelburne Drive for a hate-motivated crime, unlawful mischief, violating conditions of his release and on an arrest warrant.
Lisa Winn, 51, of Fairfield — arrested March 11 on I-89 near the whale tails for possession of cocaine.
Deborah McCusker, 66, of South Burlington — arrested March 11 on I-89 near the whale tails for possession of cocaine.
