Alarm: 17
Agency / public assists: 15
Traffic stops: 14
Disturbance: 12
Welfare check: 11
Larceny from motor vehicle: 10
Suspicious event: 7
Directed patrol: 7
Accident: property damage: 6
Total incidents: 174
Arrests:
Dec. 15 at 11:41 a.m., Mercedes Sweetser, 30 of Burlington, was arrested for false statement as to financial ability, false pretenses, bad checks and uttering a forged instrument on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 4 at 9:24 a.m., Laurie A. Slingerland, 54, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Garden Street.
Feb. 8 at 4 a.m., Justice L. O’Neal, 26, of St. George, was arrested for aggravated assault and lewd and lascivious conduct on Shelburne Road.
March 9 at 2:03 a.m., Tajon A. Lytch, 33, of Winooski, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Williston Road and Mary Street.
March 9 at 11:22 a.m., Randall Richardson, 46, of Muscle Shoals, Ala., was arrested for disorderly conduct on Dorset Street.
March 9 at 8:47 p.m., Teilya M. Brunet, 34, of Burlington, was arrested for felony retail theft on Dorset Street.
March 11 at 2:36 a.m., Phillippe Burtonboy, 60, of Pittsford, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Interstate 89, mile market 86.6.
Selected incidents:
March 7 at 8:47 a.m., an accident at Williston Road and East Terrace resulted in injuries.
March 8 at 2:49 p.m., a simple assault took place on Dorset Street.
March 9 at 10:36 a.m., police investigated a larceny from a motor vehicle, one of 10 for the week.
March 10 at 3:51 p.m., police were called to a suspicious event on Fairway Drive.
March 11 at 5:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an overdose on Logwood Street.
