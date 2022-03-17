Total Incidents: 185
Agency assists: 17
Retail theft: 14
Welfare checks: 12
Suspicious events: 10
Traffic stops: 9
Car crashes (property damage): 9
Mental health issues: 1
March 6 at 2:25 p.m., a car crash on Dorset Street caused damage but no injuries.
March 6 at 10:22 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from Williston Road.
March 7 at 7:16 a.m., police responded to an overdose on Shelburne Road.
March 7 at 2:08 p.m., someone reported illegal dumping on White Street.
March 8 at 7:50 a.m., multiple car crashes that had happened earlier were reported late to the department, two separate ones on Dorset Street and two on Williston Road.
March 8 at 10:40 a.m., police responded to Suburban Square to assist with a juvenile problem.
March 8 at 5:48 p.m., K9 Rush assisted with a case on White and Charles streets.
March 9 at 10:50 a.m., police investigated a reported sex offense on Dorset Street.
March 9 at 6:30 p.m., police investigated a case of retail theft from Harbor Freight Tools on Shelburne Road.
March 10 at 10:23 a.m., police investigated a computer crime at Fieldstone Drive.
March 10 at 2:28 p.m., police responded to the DoubleTree on Williston Road for a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism.
March 11 at 1:22 p.m., an alarm was tripped on Hinesburg Road.
March 11 at 4:11 p.m., officers checked on the wellbeing of someone at the Dorset Common Apartments.
March 12 between midnight at 12:28 a.m., police cited three winter parking bans in the south, middle and east areas of the city.
March 12 at 7:32 p.m., an officer assisted a motorist on Market Street.
Arrests:
Anthony M. Couillard, 31, of Essex Junction, was arrested March 7 for retail theft.
Gary Lacasse, 70, of Williston, was arrested March 7 for violating conditions of release and an abuse prevention order.
Brian Charles Foy, 45, of Bennington, was arrested March 8 for retail theft.
Eric McGee, 36, of Middlebury, was arrested on an in-state warrant for drug possession.
Sharon S. Brailsford, 53, of Colchester, was arrested for violating conditions of release and an abuse prevention order.
Roger P. Deteso, 59, of Winooski, was arrested for driving while under criminal license suspension.
Death investigations:
Kelley Barney, 88, of South Burlington, died March 11. The medical examiner is determining cause of death.
