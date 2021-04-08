Total incidents: 221
March 28 at 12:17 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance at 10 Arlington Green.
March 28 at 5:16 p.m., officers received a report of threats and harassment at 102 Quarry Hill Road.
March 29 at 7:49 a.m., police trespassed an individual at University Mall.
March 29 at 11:40 a.m., someone reported their vehicle stolen at The Swedish Pit, an auto repair shop, on Ethan Allen Drive.
March 29 at 3:22 p.m., officers handled a traffic hazard near 1889 Williston Road.
March 30 at 2:14 a.m., officers assisted South Burlington EMS following a report of a suicide attempt at Lyons Avenue.
March 30 at 10:18 a.m., officers investigated a report of an animal problem at 479 Country Club Drive.
March 30 at 4:17 p.m., officers checked on the welfare of a resident at 1580 Shelburne Road.
Arrests:
Kristin K. Verchereau, 43, unhoused — arrested April 3 at the Holiday Inn on an in-state warrant.
Steven G. Bessette, 34, unhoused — arrested April 3 at the Holiday Inn on an in-state warrant.
Tyrone P. Burris, 56, of Shelburne — arrested March 28 at the Ethan Allen Motel for burglary and violating conditions of his release.
Raymond D. Benson, 33, of South Burlington — arrested April 1 for disorderly conduct and retail theft.
Sharon S. Brailsford, 52, of South Burlington — arrested March 28 on an in-state warrant.
Jason R. Metras, 43, of Derby — arrested March 23 at the Ethan Allen Motel for violating conditions of his release, voyeurism and unlawful trespass.
Jeremy J. Edwards, 34, of South Burlington — arrested March 20 for driving with a criminally suspended license.
