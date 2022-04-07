Total incidents: 180
Welfare checks: 15
Suspicious events: 13
Public assists: 12
Larceny: 8
Mental health issues: 7
Retail theft: 5
Incidents:
March 27 at 5:52 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event at Patchen Road.
March 27 at 10:16 p.m., an officer assisted a member of the public on Ethan Allen Drive.
March 28 at 2:25 p.m., a domestic incident on Williston Road prompted police to respond.
March 29 at 9:34 a.m., police trespassed someone from a residence on Shelburne Road.
March 29 at 8:03 p.m., police responded to a report of threats and harassment at apartments on Dorset Street.
March 30 at 2:54 p.m., police patrolled around Hannaford.
March 30 at 8:55 p.m., police responded to Country Club Drive for a juvenile problem.
March 31 at 1:56 p.m., K9 officer Rush assisted officers on a case at the police department.
March 31 at 9:34 p.m., police checked on the well-being of someone at Rye Circle.
April 1 at 11:23 a.m., a car crash on Shelburne Road caused property damage but no known injuries.
April 1 at 3:09 p.m., a car left the scene of a crash near the University Mall.
April 2 at 1:04 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Grandview Drive.
April 2 at 6:43 p.m., police mediated a citizen dispute on Proctor Avenue.
April 3 at 6:12 a.m., police checked on the welfare of someone on Williston Road.
Arrests:
Charles E. Connelly, 41, of Burlington, was arrested last December for unlawful trespass and credit card/ATM Fraud.
Michael G. Thompson, 39, of South Burlington, was arrested March 29 for simple assault.
Jason P. Colebaugh, 37, of Winooski, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Untimely deaths:
Police responded to the death of Ray Maring, 37, at the Anchorage Inn in South Burlington on March 30 at 5:18 p.m. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
