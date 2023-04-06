Agency / public assists: 32
Welfare check: 22
Directed patrol: 20
Suspicious event: 18
Disturbance: 16
Motor vehicle complaint: 13
Accident: property damage: 12
Alarm: 11
Trespass: 10
Larceny from motor vehicle: 9
Retail theft: 8
Total incidents: 256
Arrests:
Dec. 13 at 7:53 p.m., Malcolm Q. Simmons, 29, of South Burlington, was arrested for reckless endangerment and being a person prohibited from possessing firearms on Patchen Road.
Feb. 3 at 4:14 p.m., Heather A. Furtado, 41, of Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Dorset Street.
March 21 at 12:27 p.m., Ashley R. Skidmore, 36, no address provided, was arrested for felony retail theft on Dorset Street.
March 23 at 7:23 p.m., Ashley R. Skidmore, 36, no address provided, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Dorset Street.
March 27 at 1:18 p.m., Eric McGee, 37, of Middlebury, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Stonehedge Drive.
March 27 at 6:19 p.m., Jennifer M. Cepeda, 36, of Calais, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
March 29 at 12:15 p.m., Austin B. Robinson, 30, of Colchester, was arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMS or health care worker, resisting arrest and on an in-state warrant on Stonehedge Drive.
March 31 at 10:02 a.m., Zachary William Dalley, 41, of Colchester, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
April 1 at 11:53 p.m., Moriah K. Leary, 27, of Winooski, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Interstate 89 northbound.
Top incidents:
March 27 at 10:06 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Sebring Road.
March 27 at 11:34 a.m., a larceny from a person was reported to police from Quarry Hill Road.
March 27 at 3:04 p.m., police took a report of counterfeiting on Dorset Street.
March 28 at 8:41 a.m., police are looking into a report of identity theft on Medalist Drive.
March 28 at 10:32 a.m., police got a K-9 assist on Gregory Drive in an undisclosed incident.
March 28 at 10:43 p.m., an officer performed a sex-offender-registry-compliance check on Gregory Drive.
March 29 at 7:03 p.m., an accident at White Street and Patchen Road resulted in property damage.
March 30 at 10:05 a.m., another report of identity theft, this one from Hinesburg Road.
March 30 at 12:15 a.m., a sex crime was reported on Anderson Parkway.
March 31 at 11:21 a.m., a fraud was reported to police on Hinesburg Road.
March 31 at 2:47 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident at Williston and Hinesburg roads.
April 1 at 9:40 a.m., police responded to a domestic call on Lime Kiln Road.
April 2 at 2:56 a.m., a noise disturbance was reported on Market Street.
