Total incidents: 159
Public assists: 13
Retail theft: 11
Alarms: 10
Welfare checks: 8
Traffic stops: 8
Suspicious events: 7
Larceny: 5
Crashes (property damage only): 5
Drugs: 4
Mental health issues: 4
March 21 at 12:34 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Market and Dorset Street.
March 21 at 1:58 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Williston Road.
March 22 at 11:05 a.m., police responded to a disturbance on Farrell Street.
March 22 at 3:54 p.m., police responded to a domestic incident on Dorset Street.
March 23 at 10:40 a.m., someone reported unlawful mischief and vandalism at the McDonald’s on Shelburne Road.
March 23 at 12:20 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Colchester Avenue.
March 24 at 4:33 p.m., police responded to city hall for a report of drugs.
March 24 at 5:30 p.m., an officer assisted a member of the public on Lime Kiln Road.
March 25 at 10:30 a.m., police investigated a fraud case at Northfield Savings Bank on Williston Road.
March 25 at 3:47 p.m., a person was reported missing from Cascade Way.
March 26 at 4:37 a.m., someone reportedly left the scene of an accident near the intersection of Mountain View Boulevard and National Guard Avenue.
March 26 at 6:46 p.m., police investigated a report of threats and harassment on Shelburne Road.
March 27 at 9:17 a.m., police assisted with a citizen dispute on Swift Street.
March 27 at 8:04 p.m., a car crash caused property damage, but no injuries occurred on Williston Road.
Arrests:
Nathalie C. Trottier, 30, of Burlington was arrested March 27 for retail theft (misdemeanor).
