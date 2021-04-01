Total incidents: 255
Incidents:
March 21 at 1:43 p.m., police investigated a disturbance at Vale Drive.
March 21 at 5:03 p.m., police responded to the University Mall for a report of larceny.
March 21 at 7:36 p.m., someone reported a missing person at 11 Elizabeth St.
March 22 at 11:03 a.m., a resident at 5 Stonehedge Drive called in as part of the department’s Project Good Morning program.
March 22 at 11:40 a.m., officers directed patrol at Red Rocks Park.
March 22 at 7:47 p.m., police investigated a report of child abuse and neglect at Dorset Street.
March 23 at 2:17 p.m., officers investigated a suspicious event at 351 Farrell St.
March 23 at 9 p.m., police responded to a report of intoxication at 1068 Williston Road.
March 24 at 8:52 a.m., someone found lost property at 1675 Shelburne Road.
March 24 at 12:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of threats and harassment at University Mall.
March 24 at 1:54 p.m., police investigated a case of identity theft at 86 Davis Parkway.
March 25 at 1:07 p.m., officers assisted a driver with a motor vehicle complaint near the intersection of White Street and Airport Parkway.
March 25 between 2:36 and 3:01 p.m., officers conducted three traffic stops near the intersection of Meadow and Hadley Road.
March 26 at 12:42 a.m., police directed patrol at 95 Swift St.
March 26 at 1:53 p.m., officers responded to an accident which caused property damage, but no injury, at 192 Tilley Drive.
March 27 at 2:42 a.m., officers assisted EMS with a suicide attempt at Lime Kiln Road.
March 27 at 4:22 p.m., officers assisted with a report of an animal problem at 635 Hinesburg Road.
Arrests:
Dujuan S. Williams, 27, of South Burlington — arrested March 21 for cruelty to animals and arson.
Brandyn Kiefer-Foster, 22, of South Burlington — arrested March 23 on four charges for aggravated domestic assault, interfering with access to emergency services, disorderly conduct via phone or electronic communication and aggravated disorderly conduct.
DeAnn D. Wabuti, 61, of South Burlington — arrested March 25 for simple assault and unlawful trespass.
