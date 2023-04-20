Alarm: 19
Agency / public assists: 18
Directed patrol: 16
Welfare check: 16
Disturbance: 15
Suspicious event: 14
Traffic stop: 14
Retail theft: 11
Motor vehicle complaint: 10
Accident: property damage: 7
Noise: 7
Trespass: 7
Animal problem: 6
Unlawful mischief: 5
Larceny from motor vehicle: 2
Total incidents: 230
Arrests:
March 20 at 10:09 p.m., Ryan Williams, 35, of South Burlington, was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child on Sebring Road.
March 29 at 5:49 p.m., Bradley Daniel Mahoney, 28, of Swanton, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
April 7 at 8:36 p.m., Muhudin Abdi, 19, of Winooski, was arrested for simple assault on Karen Drive.
April 7 at 8:36 p.m., Zachary J. Cook, 39, of Burlington, was arrested for simple assault on Karen Drive.
April 8 at 9:22 p.m., Jason A. Gabric, 44, of Richmond, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault on Hinesburg Road.
April 12 at 10:30 a.m., Caitlyn N. Wilson, 41, of Shelburne, was arrested for simple assault and operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent at Williston Road and Dorset Street.
April 15 at 2:16 a.m., Owen P. Lucey, 22, of Essex Town, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on College Parkway and Vermont National Guard Road.
April 15 at 7:33 p.m., Donald Joseph Pelletier III, 34, of Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault on Reel Road.
