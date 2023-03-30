Total incidents: 227
Motor vehicle complaint: 18
Suspicious event: 17
Agency / public assists: 15
Welfare check: 14
Alarm: 14
Larceny from motor vehicle: 11
Retail theft: 11
Disturbance: 11
Accident: property damage: 10
Directed patrol: 9
Traffic stop: 9
Arrests:
Dec. 9 at 1:39 p.m., Amber E. Limacher, 36, of Burlington, was arrested for financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult on Aspen Drive.
March 19 at 7:18 p.m., Devin M. Pierro, 27, of Rutland City, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Shelburne Road.
March 20 at 7:56 a.m., Daniel B. Muir, 39, of Richmond, was arrested on an in-state warrant on San Remo Drive.
March 20 at 10:10 a.m., Daniel Pickens, 33, of Asheville, N.C., was arrested for grossly negligent operation at Shelburne Road and Hannaford Drive.
March 21 at 12:11 p.m., Ashley R. Skidmore, 36, of Williston, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
March 21 at 4:01 p.m., Aaron Matthew Gucciardi, 18, of South Burlington, was arrested for negligent operation and misdemeanor possession of stolen property at Kimball Avenue and Kennedy Drive.
March 21 at 8:36 p.m., Jason P. Breault, 46, of Sheldon, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
March 22 at 1:32 p.m., Theodore E. Hopper, 20, of Shelburne, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Golf Course Road.
March 26 at 11:20 a.m., Juan D. Fierro, 20, of Essex Junction, was arrested on an in-state warrant and operation without the owner’s consent on Interstate 89 and Dorset Street.
Top incidents:
March 20 at 2:10 a.m., police investigated an overdose on Farrell Street.
March 20 at 9:05 a.m., a fraud was reported on Commerce Avenue.
March 20 at 1:11 p.m., police dealt with a report of a problem juvenile on Dorset Street.
March 20 at 10:09, a sex crime was reported from Sebring Road.
March 21 at 9:08 a.m., a report of counterfeiting was reported on Dorset Street.
March 21 at 1:03 p.m., police took a report of a theft from a motor vehicle, one of 11 such reports for the week.
March 21 at 3:51 p.m., a burglary was reported from Cottage Grove Avenue.
March 22 at 11:28 a.m., police received a report of an accident on Dorset Street where at least one motorist left the scene.
March 22 at 11:35 a.m., a report of an intoxicated person or persons on Hayes Avenue.
March 23 at 3:46 a.m., an accident resulted in injury on Hinesburg Road.
March 23 at 8:07 a.m., police assisted youth services on Market Street.
March 23 at 6:06 a.m., police were called to a suspicious event on San Remo Drive.
March 24 at 10:03 a.m., police performed a needle pickup on Williston Road.
March 24 at 3:12 p.m., someone on Mountain View Boulevard reported a suspicious event.
March 24 at 4:48 p.m., threats were investigated on North Jefferson Road.
March 25 at 2:01 p.m., police took a report of a break-in on Bay Crest Drive.
March 25 at 9:35 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Shelburne Road.
March 26 at 11:54 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Scotsdale Road.
March 26 at 11:27 p.m., an incidence of domestic violence was reported on Logwood Street.
Untimely deaths:
March 20 at 6:13 a.m., police responded to Aspen Drive for the death of Sandra Manning, 88, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
