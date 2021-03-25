Total incidents: 208
Drugs: 3
Retail theft: 8
Welfare checks: 12
Alarms: 15
Traffic stops: 17
Directed patrol: 24
Incidents:
March 14 at 1:46 p.m., an officer responded to an animal problem at 1611 Williston Road.
March 14 at 3:28 p.m., police responded to University Mall for a report of retail theft.
March 15 at 11:47 a.m., police investigated a report of a sex offense on Dorset Street.
March 15 at 1:45 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Market Street.
March 16 at 6:58 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at Barrett’s Tree Service on Patchen Road.
March 16 at 6:38 p.m., police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at Girlington Garage on Harbor View Road.
March 17 between 8:32-8:55 a.m., officers conducted three traffic stops at Kimball Avenue, Garden Street and 570 Shelburne Road.
March 17 at 12:37 p.m., police directed patrol at 228 Aviation Avenue.
March 18 at 7:28 a.m., someone called in to belatedly report a car accident in the Lowe’s parking lot on Hannaford Drive.
March 18 at 3:34 p.m., officers assisted in moderating a citizen dispute at 123 Quarry Hill Road.
March 18 at 7:52 p.m., someone at Short Stop on Shelburne Road reported a case of fraud.
March 19 at 6:19 p.m., the South Burlington K9 officer assisted police on a drug-related case near the intersection of Fayette Drive and Olde Orchard Park.
March 19 at 8:33 p.m., police investigated a disturbance at 349 Farrell Street.
March 20 at 9:42 a.m., officers checked on a resident’s welfare at 35 White Street.
March 20 at 2:30 p.m., police investigated a case of child abuse and neglect on Hinesburg Road.
Arrests:
Robert J. Verrastro, 48, of South Burlington — arrested March 15 for driving with a suspended license
Bryant L. Desautels, 26, of South Burlington — arrested March 16 for simple assault.
Martin M. Bombard, 31, of Burlington — arrested March 17 for driving with a suspended license
Jeffrey Hall, 53, of South Burlington — arrested March 17 for petty larceny from a motor vehicle and giving false information to a police officer.
Patrick V. Hanley, 25, of Winooski — arrested March 19 for unlawful trespass.
Unnamed juvenile, 17 — arrested March 20 for shoplifting at University Mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.