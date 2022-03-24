Total incidents: 180
Suspicious events: 13
Retail theft: 12
Traffic stops: 11
Motor vehicle complaints: 10
Threats/harassment: 6
Stolen vehicles: 6
Mental health issues: 2
Incidents:
March 13 at 3:53 p.m., police investigated a burglary at East Terrace.
March 13 at 9:05 p.m., a vehicle was stolen near the University Mall.
March 14 between 8:30 and 9:09 a.m., an officer conducted three traffic stops along Spear Street at Swift Street, Allen Road and Preserve Road.
March 14 at 4:10 p.m., larceny was reported from the Heritage Toyota on Shelburne Road.
March 15 at 1:04 p.m., a domestic incident was reported on Pine Street.
March 15 at 8:20 p.m., police investigated fraud on Jefferson Road.
March 16 at 9:07 a.m., police responded to an assault on Shelburne Road.
March 16 at 6:43 p.m., a missing person was reported from Elizabeth Street.
March 17 at 8:16 a.m., police responded to a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism on Shelburne Road.
March 17 at 6:44 p.m., police responded to an animal problem at Airport Parkway and Kirby Road.
March 18 at 1:20 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a resident at Stonehedge Drive.
March 18 at 4:55 p.m., police investigated a sex offense on Cottage Grove Avenue.
March 19 at 3:57 p.m., police responded to a report of drugs on Grandview Drive.
March 19 at 9:52 p.m., police responded to a report of public intoxication on Williston Road.
Arrests:
Brent Lee LaBombard, 49, of Burlington, was arrested March 16 for disorderly conduct and negligent operation.
Marlon David Taylor, 28, of Burlington, was arrested March 16 for grand larceny and possessing stolen property.
Rochelle D. Adams, 39, of South Burlington, was arrested March 16 for simple assault.
Untimely deaths:
Nicole Cote 42, of South Burlington, died March 15. The medical examiner’s office is still determining cause of death.
