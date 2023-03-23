Agency / public assists: 17
Suspicious event: 13
Accident: property damage: 10
Alarm: 9
Trespass: 9
Larceny from motor vehicle: 8
Motor vehicle complaint: 8
Welfare check: 7
Threats: 6
Disturbance: 6
Intoxication: 4
Found/lost property: 4
Domestic: 4
Retail theft: 3
Total incidents: 170
Arrests:
Dec. 6 at 2:05 p.m., Jessica S. Atwood, 43, of South Burlington, was arrested for embezzlement on Williston Road.
Feb. 24 at 9:13 p.m., a 14-year-old was arrested for misrepresenting their age or procuring or possessing alcoholic beverages.
March 10 at 6:47 a.m., Joshua A. Tripp, 34, of Burlington, was arrested for identity theft and credit card/ATM fraud on Shelburne Road.
March 11 at 2:57 p.m., Matthew A. Picard, 39, of Shelburne, was arrested for second degree aggravated domestic assault on Farrell Street.
March 13 at 11:47 a.m., Teiontay J. Braxton, 43, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant, interfering with access to emergency services and first degree aggravated domestic assault on Williston Road.
March 16 at 2:07a.m., Samantha A. Durham, 28, of Barre, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Williston Road.
March 16 at 4:19 p.m., Ashley M. Greene, 24, of Burlington, was arrested for aggravated assault on Shelburne Road.
March 16 at 11:11 p.m., Kevin R. Corbin, 32, of South Burlington, was arrested for interfering with access to emergency services, first degree unlawful restraint and first degree aggravated domestic assault on Shelburne Road.
March 17 at 6:26 p.m., Theodore Bland, 27, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state arrest warrant and for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony on Shelburne Road.
March 17 at 6:26 p.m., Teesha M. Nooth, 29, of Derby, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
March 18 at 7 p.m., Jason P. Robinson, 44, was for violating conditions of release on Farrell Street. He was arrested March 19 at 10:47 a.m. for violating conditions of release on Farrell Street.
