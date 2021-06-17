Total incidents: 251
Directed Patrol: 25
Public assists: 20
Traffic stops: 17
Agency assists: 16
Car crashes (no injuries): 15
Welfare checks: 11
Larceny: 7
Mental health issues: 7
Noise complaints: 6
June 7 at 9:34 a.m., an officer checked on the welfare of a resident on Shelburne Road.
June 7 at 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of threats and harassment on Farrell Street.
June 8 at 9:01 a.m., officers responded to a car crash causing injuries near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Williston Road.
June 8 at 10:55 p.m., a resident of Suburban Square made a noise complaint.
June 9 at 4:15 p.m., police responded to a citizen dispute on Shelburne Road.
June 9 at 6:47 p.m., police responded to an animal problem near the Hannaford’s on Dorset Street.
June 10 at 10:43 a.m., a resident on Mary Street reported a case of fraud.
June 10 at 5:37 p.m., police responded to the University Mall for a case of retail theft.
June 11 at 12:23 a.am., a resident of Village Green Drive reported a suspicious event.
June 11 at 9:28 a.m., officers assisted with a juvenile problem on Airport Parkway.
June 12 at 1:24 p.m., police investigated a case of stalking on Obrien Drive.
June 12 at 9:52 p.m., someone reported a case of fireworks on Elizabeth Street.
June 13 at 6:20 p.m., police assisted with a parking issue near Old Farm and Hinesburg roads.
June 13 at 10:34 p.m., a resident of Maple Avenue made a noise complaint.
Arrests
Jason Braasch, 45, of Burlington — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Kerri L. McCarthy-Beam, 34, of Essex Junction — arrested prior to requisition and taken in as a fugitive from justice.
Armando Hernandez, 55, of South Burlington — arrested for domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services.
Jason Braasch, 45, of Burlington — arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license and for violating conditions of release.
Jeremiah Smith, 41, of Burlington — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
