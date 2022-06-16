Total incidents: 266
Larceny: 21
Welfare checks: 19
Suspicious events: 16
Alarms: 14
Agency assists: 13
Public assists: 13
Car crash (property damage): 12
Disturbances: 12
Mental health issues: 10
Traffic stops: 9
Car crashes (injury): 4
Top incidents:
June 5 at 6:58 a.m., a driver involved in a crash at Dorset Street fled the scene.
June 5 at 11:18 p.m. and 11:21 p.m., officers responded to two car crashes both involving injuries. The earlier was on Hinesburg Road and the second was on Williston Road.
June 6 at 7:49 a.m., officers checked on the well-being of someone at Hannaford.
June 6 at 10:47 a.m., a person was reported missing from Dorset Street.
June 7 at 11:28 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Commerce Avenue.
June 7 at 11:13 p.m., police assisted with a reported mental health issue on Lime Kiln Road.
June 8 at 9:09 a.m., someone on Farrell Street reported their identity stolen.
June 8 at 2:28 p.m., police responded to Deerfield Road for a report of threats and harassment.
June 9 at 1:28 a.m., police responded to a residence on Dorset Street for a reported domestic incident.
June 9 at 10:27 a.m. and 11:19 a.m., two reports of unlawful mischief and vandalism were reported, the first on Farrell Street, the second on Shelburne Road.
June 9 at 6:35 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Cottage Grove Avenue.
June 10 at 6:59 a.m., police responded to Patrick Street for a reported burglary.
June 10 at 12:49 p.m., police responded to the Short Stop on Williston Road for a report of embezzlement.
June 11 at 10:10 a.m., police responded to Mayfair Street for a reported juvenile problem.
June 12 at 10:26 a.m., police responded to Lime Kiln Road for a reported suicide attempt.
Arrests:
Mariah M. Spaulding, 27, of South Burlington, was arrested May 16 for retail theft (misdeameanor).
Harley D. MacDonald, 36, of Burlington, was arrested May 16 for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Michael D. Papareillo, 54, of South Burlington, was arrested May 20 for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and for kidnapping.
Bambi Hall, 36, of Essex, was arrested June 5 for first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Sevin E. Gulfield, 24, of Burlington, was arrested June 5 for driving under the influence, criminal refusal, and grossly negligent operation.
George Goins, 64, of Johnson, was arrested June 8 on an in-state warrant.
Benjamin O. Hill, 37, of Burlington, was arrested June 8 on an in-state warrant.
Michael K. Cunningham, 35, of Burlington, was arrested June 8 on an in-state warrant.
Justin Russell, 30, of South Burlington, was arrested June 9 for first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Brandy Rose Rockwell, 38, of Burlington, was arrested June 8 on an in-state warrant.
Donald R. Fickett, 41, of Essex, was arrested June 10 for two counts of violating conditions of his release, aggravated operation of a vehicle without owners’ consent, and possessing stolen property (felony).
Kendra R. Pixley, 43, of South Burlington, was arrested June 11 on an in-state warrant.
Trevor Lacross, 31, of Grand Isle, was arrested June 11 on an in-state warrant and for resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.