Total incidents: 255
Directed patrols: 26
Alarms: 19
Traffic stops: 15
Welfare checks: 14
Public assists: 13
Suspicious events: 8
Mental health issues: 6
Fireworks: 4
Untimely deaths
June 28 at 7:07 a.m., police reported the untimely death of Ellen Erdmann, 63, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is still determining cause of death.
June 29 at 12:35 p.m., police reported the untimely death of Brian Miller, 29, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is still determining cause of death.
Incidents
June 28 at 1:49 a.m., police assisted the public on Farrell Street.
June 28 at 11:39 a.m., police assisted on a mental health issue on Williston Road.
June 29 at 9:58 a.m., police conducted a Project Good Morning Check on Stonehedge Drive.
June 30 at 11:11 a.m., police looked into a disturbance on Dorset Street.
July 1, at 4:10 p.m., K9 Rush assisted officers on Shelburne Road.
July 2 at 1:31 p.m., someone reported a case of unlawful mischief on Williston Road.
July 3 at 10:16 a.m., police directed patrol on Keari Lane.
July 4 at 9:23 p.m., police responded to a report of fireworks on Gregory Drive. Happy Fourth!
Arrests
Rasean K. Marajah, 33, of Burlington — arrested for domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services.
Jill M. Blouin, 32, of Colchester — arrested for aggravated assault.
Thomas J. Houle, Jr., 42, of Dummerston — arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.