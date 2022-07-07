Incidents:
June 27 at 10:10 a.m., police responded to an animal problem on Farrell Street.
June 27 at 5:02 p.m., police responded to Audi South Burlington for reported retail theft.
June 28 at 1:48 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Williston Road.
June 28 at 9:38 p.m., a burglary was reported on Dover Street.
June 29 at 1:37 p.m., an officer checked on the wellbeing of a resident near the corner of Shelburne Road and Farrell Street.
June 29 at 7:44 p.m., officers investigated a report of prostitution.
June 30 at 10:11 a.m., someone reported a case of threats and harassment on Williston Road.
June 30 at 5:27 p.m., police assisted a resident on Lime Kiln Road with a mental health issue.
July 1 at 12:09 p.m., a car crash on the corner of Williston Road and Dorset Street didn’t result in any injuries, just property damage.
July 1 at 9:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on the Williston Road overpass.
July 2 at 3:50 p.m., someone reported a case of fraud on Williston Road.
July 3 at 8:12 a.m., police trespassed someone from the Mobil on Shelburne Road.
July 3 at 7:39 p.m., police responded to a report of fireworks at Fox Run Lane and Mill Pond Road.
July 4 at 12:35 p.m., police responded to a reported domestic incident on Market Street.
July 4 at 6:30 p.m., fireworks! Police investigated reports of them at the station.
Arrests:
Christina L. Tatro, 39, of Williston, was arrested June 10 for embezzlement.
Cody P. Blackmer, 32, of Colchester, was arrested June 11 for violating conditions of his release, possessing and making burglar’s tools, and possessing methamphetamine.
Unnamed juvenile, 16, was arrested June 29 for aggravated stalking, aggravated domestic assault and first degree aggravated assault.
Aidan Madden, 20, of Burlington, was arrested June 30 for driving under the influence (criminal refusal).
Judy A. Pomeroy, 68, of Burlington, was arrested June 30 for retail theft.
Crystal S. Smiley, 42, of Winooski, was arrested July 1 for retail theft.
Unnamed juvenile, 16, was arrested July 3 for illegal possession of a credit card, possessing dangerous weapons during the commission of a felony, receiving stolen property, and aggravated operation of a vehicle without owner consent.
Javan Nichols, 18, of Williston, was arrested July 3 for contributing to juvenile delinquency and operating a vehicle without owner consent.
Abdiaziz O. Abdhikadir, 19, of Burlington, was arrested July 3 for possessing stolen property and contributing to juvenile delinquency.
Regina M. Fuller, 42, of South Burlington, was arrested July 4 for false public alarms.
Untimely Deaths:
June 30 at 7:51 p.m., police responded to the untimely death of Helen Douglas, 80, of South Burlington on Hummingbird Lane. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
