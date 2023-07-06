Suspicious event: 27
Directed patrol: 21
Welfare check: 21
Agency / public assists: 19
Traffic stop: 13
Trespass: 12
Disturbance: 11
Motor vehicle complaint: 10
Alarm: 8
Larceny from motor vehicle: 8
Retail theft: 6
Accident: property damage: 6
Suicidal person: 6
Domestic: 6
Property damage: 5
Total incidents: 255
Arrests:
June 29 at 10 a.m., Frederick J. Spencer, 36, of Williston, was arrested for unlawful trespass, resisting arrest, violating conditions of release and stalking on Williston Road.
June 30 at 9 a.m., Randall G. Richardson, 46, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
June 30 at 5:31 p.m., Brian K. Leclair, 42, of Colchester, was arrested for false pretenses on Dorset Street.
Top incidents:
June 26 at 6:52 a.m., police are investigating a report of property damage at White Street and Patchen Road.
June 26 at 10:31 a.m., someone was making threats on Preserve Road.
June 27 at 8:23 a.m., a report of drug possession on Williston Road is being investigated.
June 28 at 9:53 a.m., a domestic situation is being investigated on Market Street.
June 28 at 4:18 p.m., threats were made on San Remo Drive.
June 29 at 8:27 a.m., a fraud was reported on Berard Drive.
June 29 at 12:32 p.m., a noise complaint on Meadow Road.
June 30 at 9:34 a.m., a problem with a juvenile on Market Street.
June 30 at 12:23 p.m., a larceny was reported from Allen Road East and N. Jefferson Road.
July 1 at 12:45 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Juniper Drive.
July 1 at 8:41 p.m., someone on Floral Street is being investigated for violating the city’s fireworks ordinance.
July 2 at 8:09 a.m., a larceny from a vehicle was reported on Swift Street.
July 2 at 12:04 p.m., police were called to a report of custodial interference on Arbor Road.
July 2 at 3:47 p.m., police are investigating a report of domestic assault on Allen Road.
