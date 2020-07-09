Total incidents: 301
Total arrests: 7
Total arrest charges: 9
June 25, 10:54 a.m.: Someone was reported for stealing mail from a home on Quarry Hill Road. The incident is under investigation, no suspects have been identified.
June 25, 4:44 p.m.: A caller reported a broken basketball hoop on Dorset Street. It is unclear whether the damage was vandalism.
June 26, 8:14 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Market Street, with “BLM. F--- the Police. #murderers,” spray painted on the road. The city’s highway crew cleaned the paint off.
June 26, 2:49 p.m.: Police responded to a neighbor dispute on Anderson Parkway. One neighbor was arguing with the other about their dog, which was off leash and had pooped on the neighbor’s yard.
June 26, 6:55 p.m.: A dog reportedly bit another near Butler Drive and Adirondack Street. The incident was sent to an animal control officer for follow-up.
June 26, 11:38 p.m.: A fight reported on San Remo Drive remains under investigation. The people involved in the fight knew each other.
June 27, 2:59 a.m.: A man returned home to his East Terrace home to find a woman sleeping on his couch. He did not know her but had left his garage open. The woman’s friend came and took her home.
June 27, 6:21 a.m.: A woman woke up to find that her lawn chairs had been moved to the front door of her Brookwood Drive home. She did not hear anything and did not have cameras.
June 28, 6:09 a.m.: Sports equipment was reported stolen from a car parked on Deerfield Road.
June 28, 11:20 a.m.: An officer called in to report that a Black Lives Matter sign was knocked over by the wind on the South Burlington School District. The officer picked up the sign and called the school to secure it.
June 28, 7:53 p.m.: Someone was brought to the hospital following a mental health call.
June 28, 8:22 p.m.: A car that was stolen in Burlington was recovered on Hannaford Drive.
June 29, 12:16 p.m.: Police responded to a family fight including kids on Autumn Hill Road. No arrests were made.
June 29, 2:26 p.m.: Surveillance video from a property on Williston Road showed what appeared to be someone snorting something near the Maplefields convenience store.
June 29, 3:46 p.m.: A caller reported a pickup truck that had backed into a Green Mountain Power pole on Central Avenue and left some damage. Police tracked down the vehicle owner. The truck was not damaged, and they said they did not hit the pole.
June 30, 1:21 a.m.: A caller reported a suspicious person on an Interstate 89 overpass. The person in question turned out to be a man, smoking on the overpass.
July 1, 2:12 a.m.: An elderly woman on Logwood Street called the police because she thought she had heard something go bump in the night. Police responded and nothing was found.
July 1, 9:10 a.m.: A car with its keys inside was stolen from Imperial Drive.
