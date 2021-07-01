Total incidents: 244
Directed patrol: 25
Welfare checks: 18
Trespasses: 15
Alarms: 15
Public assists: 13
Accidents (no injuries): 11
Traffic stops: 10
Mental health issues: 5
June 20 at 11 a.m., police responded to a report of retail theft at the University Mall.
June 10 at 10:07 p.m., police directed patrol on Patchen Road.
June 21 at 4:03 a.m., police assisted on a medical call involving a suicide attempt.
June 21 at 7:30 a.m., an officer checked on the welfare of a resident on Lime Kiln Road.
June 22 at 5:18 a.m., someone was reported trespassing on National Guard Avenue.
June 22 at 6:07 p.m., police assisted a motorist near the intersection of Dorset Street and Kennedy Drive.
June 23 between 4:36 and 4:46 a.m., an officer conducted two traffic stops at Exit 14 off I-89, north- and south-bound.
June 23 at 9:21 a.m., police investigated a case of vandalism and unlawful mischief at Farrell Street.
June 24 at 5:56 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Shelburne and Harbor View roads for a car crash causing property damage but no injuries.
June 24 at 10:21 p.m., someone reported a suspicious event on Market Street.
June 25 at 5:52 a.m., K9, Rush, assisted officers at Meadow Ridge Lane.
June 25 at 5:34 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Brewer Parkway.
June 26 at 9:23 a.m., someone reported a vehicle stolen from Laurel Hill Drive.
June 26 at 11:23 a.m., police assisted another agency on Williston Road.
Arrests
Devi C. Giri, 36, of South Burlington — arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a criminally suspended license and an in-state warrant.
Kendra R. Pixley, 42, of South Burlington — arrested for assault and robbery.
Thomas Muske, 38, of South Burlington — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Patrick V. Hanley, 25, of Winooski — arrested for violating an abuse prevention order.
Anonymous juvenile — arrested for aggravated domestic assault (first degree) and child in need of supervision.
Sabrina J. Kingsbury, 39, of Burlington — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Corey C. Biggs, 28, of South Burlington — arrested on an in-state warrant.
Devin R. Coolidge, 39, of Burlington — arrested for retail theft.
Justin R. Abare, 36, of Burlington — arrested for retail theft.
Julie L. Coolidge, 36, of Burlington — arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state attorney’s office and can be amended or dropped.
