Welfare check: 21
Alarm: 18
Retail theft: 17
Field contact: 17
Agency / public assists: 13
Traffic stop: 12
Suspicious event: 10
Trespass: 10
Disturbance: 9
Motor vehicle complaint: 9
Noise: 6
Larceny from motor vehicle: 4
Arrests:
June 19 at 2:46 p.m., India Kingsbury, 22, of Winooski, was arrested on for domestic assault and assault on a law enforcement, firefighter, EMS or health care worker at Swift Street and Shelburne Road.
June 20 at 3:42 a.m., Jamie A. Bunnell, 40, of South Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault on Lime Kiln Road.
June 20 at 6:51 p.m., Candace D. Eddings, 28, of Essex, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Dorset Street.
June 22 at 12 p.m., Jenna R. Parker, 27, of Hudson, Fla., was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Dorset Street.
June 22 at 3:45 p.m., Sopath Lewis, 37, of Colchester, was arrested for uttering a false instrument on Shelburne Road.
June 22 at 5 p.m., Amber-Lee M. Clark, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested for driving under the influence on Dorset Street.
June 23 at 10:58 a.m., Ryan S. Walker, 19, of Hinesburg, was arrested for negligent operation at Kirby Road and Airport Parkway.
June 23 at 2 p.m., Loralie Elisa Fuller, 33, no address given, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Dorset Street.
June 23 at 5:49 p.m., Amanda L. Brunelle, 35, of Essex Junction, was arrested for felony retail theft on Dorset Street. (See related, this page)
June 23 at 10:24 p.m., Kade Petell, 21, no address given, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Laurel Hill Drive.
June 24 at 12:46 a.m., Samantha L. Jarvis, 41, of Milton, was arrested for eluding a police officer on Dorset Street.
June 24 at 12:16 p.m., Sherry L. Flower, 57, no address given, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft and on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
June 24 at 2:27 p.m., Brandon S. Douglas, 26, of South Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor unlawful trespass on Village Green Drive.
June 24 at 2:30 p.m., Tracey L. Comstock, 51, of Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Dorset Street.
Top incidents:
June 19 at 9:35 a.m., police were called to a mental health issue at Eastwood Drive and Farrell Street.
June 19 at 11:12 a.m., police are investigating illegal dumping at Patchen Road and Grove Street.
June 20 at 7:42 a.m., police performed a needle pickup at Kirby Road and the dog park.
June 20 at 1:46 p.m., police are investigating a report of fraud on Shelburne Road.
June 21 at 4:36 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event at Hidden Meadows Lane and Hinesburg Road.
June 22 at 8:38 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Shelburne Road.
June 22 at 4:05 p.m., a motor vehicle accident on Airport Parkway resulted in property damage.
June 23 at 8:34 a.m., police are investigating a theft of service on Shelburne Road.
June 23 at 9:40 a.m., a larceny from a motor vehicle was reported on Shelburne Road.
June 23 at 9:41 p.m., police dealt with an issue with a juvenile on Market Street.
June 23 at 11:34 p.m., police investigated a report of domestic assault on Hinesburg Road.
June 24 at 6:47 p.m., police investigated a report of leaving the scene at Shelburne and Allen roads.
June 25 at 3:07 a.m., noise in the nighttime on Bay Crest Drive.
June 25 at 12:48 p.m., police are investigating threats made from Dorset Street.
