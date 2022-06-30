Total Incidents: 230
Alarms: 21
Agency assists: 20
Welfare checks: 17
Directed patrols: 16
Public assists: 13
Retail theft: 11
Larceny: 9
Traffic stops: 9
Motor vehicle complaints: 7
Assaults: 4
Top incidents:
June 19 at 3:09 a.m., police responded to Shelburne Road to assist with a mental health issue.
June 19 at 4:08 p.m., a car crash on Shelburne Road and Brewer Parkway resulted in injury to at least one of the passengers.
June 20 at 9:24 a.m., police responded to the Hannaford grocery near 189 for a report of threats and harassment.
June 20 at 7:15 p.m., someone reported an animal problem on Central Avenue.
June 21 at 9:06 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Key Motors of South Burlington.
June 21 at 4:05 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Kennedy Drive and Twin Oaks Terrace.
June 22 at 9:23 a.m., a car crash near the exit for 189 off Dorset Street resulted in property damage but no injuries.
June 22 at 3:22 p.m., police responded to Shelburne Road for a reported overdose.
June 22 at 7:58 p.m., police responded to Mary Street for a reported assault.
June 23 at 1:46 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Dorset Street.
June 23 at 11:28 p.m., police responded to Andrews Avenue for a reported juvenile problem.
June 24 at 11:08 a.m., someone reported a case of fraud on Dorset Street.
June 24 at 3:57 p.m., police received reports of unlawful mischief and vandalism on Central Avenue.
June 25 at 8:43 a.m., an officer assisted a member of the public on Kennedy Drive.
June 25 at 1:11 p.m., police assisted another agency at the McDonald’s on Williston Road.
June 25 at 11:14 p.m., police received a report of prostitution at La Quinta Inn on Williston Road.
Arrests:
Leanne Eve Dubois, 42, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested June 20 for leaving the scene of an accident.
Rana L. Osman, 21, of Winooski, was arrested June 20 for unlawful trespass (misdemeanor) and aggravated assault.
Joshua Jay, 44, of Burlington, was arrested June 20 for simple assault and stalking.
Laurie A. Slingerland, 53, of Burlington, was arrested June 22 for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Tiffany J. Bedard, 33, of Essex, was arrested June 22 for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Jeffrey W. Finnegan Jr., 28, of Burlington, was arrested June 23 for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Jordan A. Orcutt, 28, of South Burlington, was arrested June 24 on an in-state warrant.
Harley D. MacDonald, 36, of Burlington, was arrested June 25 for retail theft.
Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, of South Burlington, was arrested June 25 for retail theft (felony).
Joseph L. Rayta, 35, of Burlington, was arrested June 25 on an in-state warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.