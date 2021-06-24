Total incidents: 223
Directed patrol: 21
Traffic stops: 13
Alarms: 13
Public assists: 13
Suspicious events: 10
Trespasses: 10
Welfare checks: 9
Car crashes (no injuries): 9
Incidents
June 14 at 6:30 a.m., someone on Grandview Drive called 911 and hung up.
June 14 at 2:16 p.m., police checked on the welfare of someone on Airport Parkway.
June 15 at 10:43 a.m., officers conducted a Project Good Morning check.
June 15 at 1:37 p.m., police responded to an animal problem on Shelburne Road.
June 16 at 5:47 a.m., police assisted on a medical call for an overdose on Williston Road.
June 16 at 4:30 p.m., police responded to the scene of an accident which caused property damage, no injuries, at the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Hinesburg Road.
June 17 at 9:09 a.m., someone reported a case of larceny at White Place.
June 17 at 5:11 p.m., police directed patrol on Swift Street.
June 18 at 3:40 p.m., K9 Rush assisted on a case on Route 7 in Milton.
June 18 at 7:58 p.m., someone reported a runaway juvenile on Anderson Parkway.
June 19 at 5:02 a.m., someone reported a suspicious event on Queen City Park Road.
June 19 at 4:55 p.m., police investigated a sex offense case on Williston Road.
June 20 at 1 a.m., someone reported a missing person on Allen Road.
June 20 at 9:18 p.m., police investigated an assault on Lime Kiln Road.
Arrests
Robert R. Welch III, 34, of Burlington — arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct.
Sharon S. Brailsford, 52, of South Burlington — arrested for violating conditions of release, driving under the influence (second and subsequent offense), and driving with a criminally suspended license.
Dustin M. Laubacker, 23, of Buskirk, N.Y. — arrested aggravated assault and aggravated disorderly conduct.
Holly A. Bushey, 44, of South Burlington — arrested for retail theft.
Anthony M. Demarco, 31, of Theresa, N.Y .— arrested for domestic assault.
Brandon E. Scarfone, 30, of Colchester — arrested for disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief.
Chrystal M. Rossi, 36, of Morrisville — arrested retail theft and unlawful trespass.
Unnamed juvenile — arrested for domestic assault, unlawful restraint, interference with access to emergency services and domestic assault.
