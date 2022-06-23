Total incidents: 244
Alarms: 22
Public assists: 18
Welfare checks: 17
Suspicious events: 13
Motor vehicle complaints: 12
Agency assists: 12
Directed patrol: 12
Animal problems: 7
Mental health issues: 6
Traffic stops: 5
Suicide attempts: 5
Car crashes (injury): 3
Top incidents:
June 12 at 10:38 a.m., officers conducted a Project Good Morning check on a resident at Stonehedge Drive.
June 12 at 2:31 p.m., some retail theft was reported on Shelburne Road.
June 13 at 11:52 a.m., someone reported a case of larceny on Hayes Avenue.
June 13 at 2:24 p.m., a driver left the scene of a car crash on Airport Parkway.
June 14 at 8:21 a.m., police responded to a residence on Community Drive after a report of threats and harassment.
June 14 at 11:07 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle driving west on I-89/189.
June 15 at 9:12 a.m., someone was issued a trespass notice from the area of Dorset and Garden streets.
June 15 at 7:19 p.m., police responded to Farrell Street for a reported mental health issue.
June 16 at 3:52 a.m., someone reported fireworks on Hadley Road.
June 16 at 12:35 p.m., a car crash involving injuries occurred near the intersection of Williston Road and Dorset Street.
June 16 at 3:37 p.m., a car crash involving property damage, but no injuries occurred near the intersection of Dorset and Swift streets.
June 17 at 7:52 a.m., another car crash involving injuries occurred on Hinesburg Road.
June 17 at 4:37 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem near the intersection of Market and Garden streets.
June 18 at 10:55 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Farrell Street.
June 18 at 6:47 p.m., police responded to a reported suicide attempt on Lime Kiln Road.
Arrests:
Harry J. St. Cyr, 43, of Poultney, was arrested May 6 for home improvement fraud.
Hieheem Ramel Kirkland, 30, of Burlington, was arrested May 9 for obstruction of justice.
Keenan Richard, 19, of Burlington, was arrested June 13 for unlawful trespass.
Hope St. Peter, 44, of Milton, was arrested June 13 for driving under the influence (first offense).
Kristian P. Branley, 32, of South Burlington, was arrested June 16 on an in-state warrant.
Katelyn A. Russell, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested June 16 on an in-state warrant.
Cody P. Blackmer, 32, of Colchester, was arrested June 18 on an in-state warrant.
Amanda L. Krause, 41, of Essex Junction was arrested June 18 on an in-state warrant.
Tiffany J. Bedard, 33, of Essex, was arrested June 18 for retail theft (felony), giving false information to a police officer and on an in-state warrant.
Untimely deaths:
June 17 at 8:46 p.m., police responded to the death of Kristen Kinaman, 48, of South Burlington, at Chelsea Circle. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
June 14 at 4 p.m., police responded to the death of Barbara Remee Risik, 79, of South Burlington, at Brand Farm Road. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
June 13 at 11:26 a.m., police responded to the death of Patricia Stevens, 60, South Burlington, on Market Street. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
