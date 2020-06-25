Total incidents: 331
Arrests June 11-17
Total arrests: 15
Total arrest charges: 34
June 12, 3:42 a.m., a caller reported a woman in distress on Shelburne Road. When officers arrived, they found the woman had fallen but was fine.
June 12, 4:20 a.m., no arrests were made following a verbal argument between a parent and child.
June 12, 3:28 p.m., a load of lumber fell off the back of a truck on Shelburne Road creating a hazard. It was removed before police arrived.
June 12, 5:04 p.m., police responded to a domestic, verbal argument on Dorset Street. No arrests were made.
June 12, 9:24 p.m., a caller reported a neighbor trespassing on Hadley Road. Police responded and no arrests were made.
June 13, 3:32 a.m., a guest at a Williston Road hotel acted with allegedly threatening behavior. No Arrests were made.
June 13, 6:52 a.m., a vehicle was stolen from a car dealership on Williston Road. It was later found in Colchester. The investigation in ongoing.
June 13, 7:18 p.m., police responded to a call reporting that people were looking into cars on Hannaford Drive. The officer was unable to locate the people.
June 14, 12:45 a.m., an officer pulled over Lloyd Holness, 46, of Winooski, near the I-89 Northbound Exit 14, following a “be on the lookout” notice from Shelburne Police about an erratic driver. Holness was issued a citation for driving under the influence.
June 14, 9:41 a.m., a caller reported a woman had passed out in a store on Hannaford Drive. The Fire Department was called in to help.
June 15, 9:14 a.m., police received a call reporting a simple assault on San Remo Drive. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.
June 15, 1:39 p.m., a business on Shelburne Road reported that someone was living behind their dumpster. Police found what looked like an encampment, but no one was there. They will follow up on the incident.
June 15, 4:37 p.m., a domestic dispute between separated partners was called in on Pine Tree Terrace. No arrests were made.
June 15, 8:08 p.m., a woman believed to be under the influence was seen in an SUV on Dorset Street. A caller was concerned that the woman was preparing to drive. Officers arrived before she left and screened her for DUI, which turned up negative. Officers took a small amount of prescription drugs from the woman and brought them back to the department to discern if they were a prescription. No charges have been made.
June 16, 9:00 a.m., police contacted animal control to take a sick racoon the Humane Society after Vermont Fish and Wildlife was unable to respond.
June 16, 3:52p.m. and 3:53 p.m., to incidents of theft were reported at the JC Penny on Dorset Street. The incidents remain under investigation.
June 17, 1:26 p.m., a business owner and customer got into an argument in the parking lot of an Ethan Allen Drive business. The incident was not criminal.
June 18, 8:50 a.m., a person turned in a car key found on Dorset Street. Police are holding it for safekeeping.
June 18, 10:33 a.m., a man called police to report he was approached by a woman in black Toyota SUV and that she accused him of having something to do with her missing children on Swift street. The woman left the area. Police later learned that the woman approached another woman in South Burlington. Burlington police was called in for help, and they told South Burlington officers to cancel the call.
