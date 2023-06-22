Welfare check: 23
Agency / public assists: 22
Traffic stop: 19
Alarm: 14
Suspicious event: 13
Motor vehicle complaint: 10
Retail theft: 9
Accident: property damage: 10
Trepass: 9
Disturbance: 9
Juvenile problem: 6
Mental health issue: 5
Larceny from motor vehicle: 4
Total incidents: 231
Arrests:
June 12 at 8:18 a.m., Andre J. Martel Jr., 38, of South Burlington, was arrested for simple assault on Williston Road.
June 13 at 11:48 a.m., Stephen O Saunders Jr., 32, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on San Remo Drive.
June 14 at 12:32 a.m., Lawrence G. Ritchie, 51, of Essex, was arrested for felony retail theft on Dorset Street.
June 14 at 10:17 a.m., Steven M. Whitney, 32, of Essex, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
June 14 at 3:10 p.m., Claude M. Mumbere, 29, of Colchester, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
June 16 at 7:50 a.m., Trever J. Hoag, 47, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Williston Road.
June 16 at 3:47 p.m., Samantha A. Tonnessen, 36, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Williston Road.
June 17 at 3:08 a.m., Robert Scales, 40, of Colchester, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Interstate 89 at the Winooski Bridge.
June 17 at 6:24 p.m., Travis N. Landry, 34, of Lyndon, was arrested for possession of drugs (depressant, stimulant and narcotic) and on an in-state warrant on Hannaford Drive.
June 17 at 6:49 p.m., Mandy L. Wells, 48, of St. Albans, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
June 18 at 7:08 p.m., Jason Martin, 47, of Burlington, was arrested for disorderly conduct and simple assault on Shelburne Road.
Untimely deaths:
June 13 at 4:40 p.m., police responded to Dorset Street for the death of Donald Richards, 52, of South Burlington. The medical examiner is determining cause and manner of death.
Top incidents:
June 12 at 9:04 a.m., police investigated a report of illegal dumping on Hayes Avenue. The incident is pending.
June 12 at 12:19 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Swift and Farrell streets.
June 12 at 3 p.m., threats made on Shelburne Road and Farrell Street are being investigated.
June 12 5:50 p.m., a report of stalking was made at Kennedy Drive and Hinesburg Road.
June 13 at 6:55 a.m., someone was trespassed on Bacon Street.
June 13 at 2:43 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Community Drive.
June 13 at 7:06 p.m., police investigated a domestic dispute on Spear Street.
June 14 at 5:52 a.m., a problem with a juvenile was reported on Quarry Hill Road.
June 14 at 8:04 a.m., a vehicle was reportedly stolen from Bartlett Bay Road.
June 14 at 9:19 a.m., police performed a needle pickup on Lime Kiln Road.
June 14 at 3:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bower Street.
June 15 at 9:44 a.m., police served paperwork on Farrell Street.
June 15 at 1:54 p.m., police collaborated with youth services on a call from Dorset Street.
June 15 at 2:38 p.m., a simple assault report was investigated on Airport Drive.
June 15 at 4:49 p.m., an accident on Williston Road resulted in damage to property.
June 15 at 9:24 p.m., an overdose on Dorset Street.
June 16 at 11:51 a.m., police checked in on a suicidal person on Dubois Drive.
June 16 at 2:44 p.m., a larceny from a motor vehicle was reported on Brand Farm Drive.
June 16 at 7:26 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Green Mountain Drive.
June 17 at 11:26 a.m., someone left the scene of an accident at Kennedy Drive and Timber Lane.
June 17 at 1:40 p.m., another motorist left the scene at an accident at Dorset Street and Grandview Drive.
June 17 at 10:47 p.m., threats were made on Chelsea Circle.
June 18 at 7:52 a.m., a mental health check-in on IDX Drive.
June 18 at 5:03 p.m., police were called to Swift and Spear streets for another driver who left the scene of an accident.
June 18 6:44 p.m., a simple assault was investigated on Shelburne Road.
