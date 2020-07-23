Total incidents: 293
July 9, 3:54 p.m., police responded to a call on Shelburne Road about a woman who was inhaling Dust-off. The woman refused services.
July 10, 12:55 a.m., a man refused to leave the property of the Chittenden County Regional Correctional Facility. He left after police asked him to.
July 10, 2:11 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious person at Starbucks on Shelburne Road. Police talked to the person and determined there was no criminal activity.
July 11, 1:28 a.m., a person on Shelburne Road called police to report their neighbor was smoking marijuana and that they found it offensive. No action was taken.
July 11, 10:21 p.m., a person was pulled over along Williston Road and suspected of driving under the influence of drugs. The incident is under investigation, no citation has been made yet.
July 12, 2:11 a.m., a Williston Road convenience store was broken into and cigarettes were stolen. The incident is still under investigation.
July 12, 9:52 a.m. an estranged domestic partner confronted their former partner at their workplace on Dorset Street. No arrests were made.
July 13, 12:30 a.m., police responded to a report of people fighting in a car near Spear and Swift streets. Officers spoke with the people who were indeed having an argument. No crime had occurred.
July 13, 8:08 a.m., an encampment was reported on property owned by the Champlain Water District along Queen City Park Road. Police asked the person to move, and they did.
July 13, 9:53 p.m., police responded to a verbal domestic argument between partners on Dorset Street. No crime was committed, and the couple separated for the night.
July 14, 12:50 a.m., a caller reported a domestic incident on Williston Road. Police are investigating a possible assault.
July 14, 3:48 p.m., a caller from Queen City Park Road reported that his motorcycle was stolen. He called back on July 16, saying he recovered his motorcycle. The incident is under investigation.
July 15, 4:10 p.m., a customer forgot to take their cash back after making a purchase at a Hinesburg Road business. Officers are working to determine if someone else took the cash.
July 15, 5:37 p.m., a GPS unit was reported stolen from a car parked on Market Street.
July 16, 6:52 a.m., a man was found sleeping on a commercial property along Dorset Street. Officers asked him to move along, and he did.
July 16, 1:31 p.m., a man was suspected of stealing a shopping bag full of merchandise from JC Penney. Officers are reviewing video surveillance.
July 16, 1:46 p.m., a caller reported a camper in their parking lot on Williston Road, and said it appeared like people were living out of it. The vehicle owners were stranded and awaiting mechanical repairs before moving on.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
