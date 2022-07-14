Total incidents: 159
Public assists: 18
Agency assists: 11
Suspicious events: 10
Traffic stops: 9
Welfare checks: 7
Trespass orders: 5
Mental health issues: 4
Juvenile runaway: 1
Top incidents:
July 5 at 10:32 a.m., a case of fraud was reported at Vermont Federal Credit Union on Midas Drive.
July 5 at 6:11 p.m., police investigated a report of a sex offense at the University Mall.
July 6 at 8:46 a.m., someone reported illegal dumping at Quarry Hill Road.
July 6 at 10:59 p.m., someone was issued a trespass order from the Hannaford grocery on Shelburne Road.
July 7 at 12:09 p.m., a car was reported stolen from Ethan Allen Drive.
July 7 at 6:48 p.m., police assisted with an animal problem on Hinesburg Road.
July 8 at 10:22 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Aspen Drive and Dorset Street.
July 8 at 3:20 p.m., police responded to Kennedy Drive for a mental health issue.
July 8 at 5:28 p.m., a driver reportedly fled the scene of a car crash on Williston Road.
July 9 at 3:05 p.m., a car crash on Shelburne Road resulted in some damage to the vehicles but no injuries.
July 9 at 10:53 p.m., some post-Independence Day fireworks were reported on Shelburne Road.
July 10 at 2:39 a.m., police assisted someone experiencing mental health issues on Westview Drive.
July 10 at 7:12 p.m., an officer checked on the wellbeing of a resident on Farrell Street.
Arrests:
Amy D. Butler, 36, of Grand Isle, was arrested July 7 for domestic assault.
Untimely deaths:
July 8 at 1:04 p.m., police responded to the death of William Wells, 41, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining the cause of death.
