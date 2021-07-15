Total incidents: 294
Directed patrol: 30
Trespass: 17
Agency assists: 16
Welfare checks: 16
Retail theft: 15
Public assists: 15
Traffic stops: 12
Vehicle crashes: 11
Mental health issues: 7
Incidents:
July 4 at 12:16 p.m., someone called in a case of intoxication on Shelburne Road.
July 4 at 9:23 p.m., officers responded to a report of fireworks on Gregory Drive.
July 5 at 6:12 a.m., officers assisted with a mental health issue on Farrell Street.
July 5 at 3:56 p.m., officers responded to a report of an animal problem on Route 7.
July 6 at 10:19 a.m., an officer conducted a Project Good Morning Check at Stonehedge Drive.
July 6 at 4:24 p.m., a car crash causing property damage, but no injuries occurred near the intersection of Airport Drive and Airport Road.
July 7 at 11:33 a.m., someone reported theft of service from Spillane’s Service Center on Commerce Avenue.
July 7 at 4:53 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on exit 14 of I-89.
July 8 at 1:03 p.m., someone reported threats and harassment at Twin Oaks Terrace.
July 8 at 10:23 p.m., police trespassed someone on San Remo Drive.
July 9 at 3:11 p.m., an officer assisted a motorist on Dorset Street.
July 9 at 1:06 a.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Airport Parkway.
July 10 at 11:41 a.m., police responded to a case of retail theft at the University Mall on Dorset Street.
July 10 at 4:52 p.m., someone reported a case of identity theft on Market Street.
July 11 at 1:06 a.m., police directed patrol on Shelburne Road.
July 11 at 1:43 p.m., police assisted with a case of attempted suicide.
July 11 at 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of fireworks on Midas Drive.
Untimely deaths:
July 5 at 8:42, police reported the death of Alfred Light, 96, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is still determining the cause of death.
Arrests:
Ian P. Nye, 41, of Burlington — arrested on an in-state warrant and for possession of cocaine.
Corey C. Biggs, 28, of South Burlington — arrested on an in-state warrant.
David L. Oleson, 37, of Burlington — arrested for retail theft, unlawful mischief, burglary, possessing/making burglar’s tools and grand larceny.
Kristian P. Branley, 31, of South Burlington — arrested for domestic assault, interfering with access to emergency services and larceny from a person.
James M. Morgan, 39, of Essex Junction — arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and for possession of more than 200 milligrams of heroin.
