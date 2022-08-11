Total incidents: 215
Welfare checks: 17
Alarms: 17
Public assists: 14
Agency assists: 12
Traffic stops: 11
Suspicious events: 9
Mental health issues: 4
Aggravated assault: 1
Top incidents:
July 31 at 9:30 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary on Autumn Hill Road.
July 31 at 3:59 p.m., an officer checked on the well-being of someone on Whiteface Street.
Aug. 1 at 12:11 p.m., a car crash near the intersection of White Street and Airport Drive resulted in injuries.
Aug. 1 at 5:20 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly stolen from Palmer Court.
Aug. 2 at 2:23 p.m., police responded to Dorset Street for a reported domestic incident.
Aug. 2 at 6:43 p.m., someone was having an animal problem at West Twin Oaks Terrace.
Aug. 3 at 12:45 p.m., a car reportedly fled the scene of an accident near the intersection of Swift and Spear streets.
Aug. 3 at 4:22 p.m., someone was reported missing from a residence on Hinesburg Road.
Aug. 4 at 11:16 a.m., police issued a trespass order to someone from Homewood Suites on Dorset Street.
Aug. 4 at 4:59 p.m., police responded to a residence on Market Street for a reported runaway youth.
Aug. 5 at 1:43 p.m., someone on Shelburne Road was experiencing a mental health issue.
Aug. 5 at 11:22 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Dorset and Swift streets.
Aug. 6 at 1:45 p.m., some threats were made on Hinesburg Road.
Aug. 6 at 4:55 p.m., police investigated a reported sex crime on Farrell Street.
Arrests:
Emma L. Robertson, 20, of South Burlington, was arrested Aug. 1 for aggravated assault.
Jason P. Breault, 46, of Shelburne, was arrested Aug. 4 for disorderly conduct.
Adam W. Zurier, 43, of South Burlington, was arrested Aug. 4 for driving under the influence (first offense).
Ryan S. Orvis, 43, residence unknown, was arrested Aug. 5 on an in-state warrant.
Allen D. Jennings, 36, of South Burlington, was arrested Aug. 5 for disorderly conduct and simple assault.
Jeffrey S. Bussino, 32, of Mount Holly, was arrested Aug. 6 for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Amber M. Hanley, 33, of Rutland, was arrested Aug. 6 for retail theft (misdemeanor).
