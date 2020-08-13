July 31, 9:56 a.m., a caller on Laurentide Lane reported ordering a game console online, paying and never receiving it. The incident is under investigation.
July 31, 10:29 a.m., three bicycles were reported stolen from a storage unit at an apartment complex on Farrell Street. The incident is under investigation.
July 31, 11:55 a.m., a car crashed into a guardrail near Hinesburg Road and Kennedy Drive. The driver is being processed for possibly driving under the influence. No charges have been made.
July 31, 8:19 p.m., a cat wearing a GPS device appeared near a home on Berkley Street. Officers headed over to scan the device and identify the owner, but the cat was gone when they arrived.
July 31, 11:51 p.m., Two men were reported looking into a parked car near Simpson Court. Officers arrived and spoke with the men, who were moving car parts with the permission of the owner.
Aug. 1, 2:34 p.m., South Burlington police are investigating a possible online prostitution operation. No criminal arrests have been made.
Aug. 1, 3:44 p.m., belligerent customers were asked to leave the Five Guys restaurant on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 2, 2:58 p.m., a car alarm was going off in an apartment building parking lot on Olde Orchard Park. Officers did not hear or locate the car in question.
Aug. 2, 2:26 p.m. and 4:34 p.m., officers went into a homeless encampment near Sears Lane, following up on reports of stolen bicycles. Officers found stolen property including: a moped, a generator and “bicycles of suspicious origin.”
Aug. 2, 8:03 p.m., a discarded hypodermic needle was found in the street near Fayette Drive. An officer disposed of the needle.
Aug. 3, 4:04 p.m., a wallet and other personal belongings were stolen from a car on Dorset Street. The incident is under investigation.
Aug. 4, 10:54 a.m., an HVAC contractor at 155 Dorset St. reported power tools had been stolen from his company van. The incident is under investigation.
Aug. 6, 12:51 a.m., Rayne Supple, 22, of Shelburne, was charged with a first offense of driving under the influence near Dorset and Market streets.
Aug. 6, 3:18 a.m., people were reported yelling near Dorset Street. Officers did not hear or find a disturbance upon arrival.
Aug. 6, 10:13 a.m., a family was given referrals to service agencies after a dispute on Tanglewood Drive. No further action was taken.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
