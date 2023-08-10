Agency / public assists: 26
Foot patrol: 21
Welfare check: 19
Alarm: 17
Traffic stop: 17
Directed patrol: 12
Suspicious event: 12
Disturbance: 12
Larceny from motor vehicle: 11
Retail theft: 11
Animal problem: 8
Field contact: 8
Motor vehicle complaint: 8
Trespass: 7
Unlawful mischief: 7
Suicidal person: 5
Domestic: 3
Total incidents: 269
Arrests:
July 6 at 6:16 a.m., Devin F. Legassie, 32, no address given, was arrested for operation without owner’s consent on Shelburne Road. Legassie was also arrested for petty larceny on Farrell Street that day at 6:47 and 6:54 a.m.
July 31 at 8:52 a.m., Ashley R. Skidmore, 36, no address given, was arrested for possessing stolen property on Hannaford Drive.
Aug. 1 at 12:23 p.m., Damian M. Emerson, 23, of Derby, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Williston Road.
Aug. 2 at 9:07 a.m., Jayme D. Richland, 41, of Winooski, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
Aug. 2 at 9:33 p.m., Jeremy M. Sanders, 34, no address given, was arrested for violating conditions of release, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 2 at 11:57 p.m., Jonathan Mejicano, 25, of Round Top, N.Y., was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement, EMS, firefighter or health care worker on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 5 at 2:41 a.m., Austin C. Hanley, 27, of Essex Junction, was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense, on the Williston Road overpass.
Aug. 5 at 10:57 a.m., Loralie Elisa Fuller, 33, no address given, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
Aug. 5 at 11:45 a.m., Jamie A. Bunnell, 40, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Lime Kiln Road.
