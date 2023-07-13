Directed patrol: 32
Welfare check: 23
Agency / public assists: 22
Traffic stop: 20
Field contact: 20
Disturbance: 18
Suspicious event: 14
Retail theft: 13
Alarm: 10
Suicidal person: 9
Animal problem: 8
Larceny from motor vehicle: 8
Accident: property damage: 8
Motor vehicle complaint: 7
Total incidents: 299
Arrests:
July 3 at 6:34 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested for simple assault at Williston and Hinesburg roads.
July 5 at 9:43 p.m., Chad L. Paquette, 43, of Winooski, was arrested for operation without consent on Commerce Avenue.
July 5 at 12:44 a.m., Sergei Draper, 32, of Brandon, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Bacon Street.
July 5 at 10 a.m., Eric A. Smith, 39, of Fairfax, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Dorset Street.
July 5 at 9:49 p.m., Zackary T. Plante, 32, of Burlington, was arrested for operation without consent on Hannaford Drive.
July 6 at 12:02 a.m., Jasonna K. Breault, 20, of Winooski, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Shelburne Road.
July 6 at 12:31 p.m., David J. Poginy, 31, of Randolph, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
July 6 at 1:36 p.m., Arthur M. Butterfield Jr., 24, of Braintree, was arrested for cruelty to animals on Timber Lane.
July 6 at 2:10 p.m., Jamie R. Blake, 34, of Essex Junction, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
July 6 at 7:46 p.m., Zackary T. Plante, 32, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
July 7 at 9:45 a.m., Geoffrey A. Gamble, 23, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Community Drive.
July 7 at 6:53 p.m., Monique L. Lafountaine, 38, of Williston, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Shelburne Road.
Untimely deaths:
July 3 at 1:43 p.m., police responded to Shelburne Road for the death of Jean Boutin, 61, of Milton. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
July 9 at 11:01 p.m., police responded to Aspen Drive for the death of Edward White, 88, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
Top incidents:
July 3 at 9:01 a.m., police investigated threats on Farrell Street.
July 3 at 1:23 p.m., police checked on a problem with an animal on Community Drive.
July 4 at 9:14 p.m., someone violated the fireworks ordinance on Gregory Drive.
July 4 at 8:35 a.m., an accident at Swift and Dorset streets resulted in injury.
July 5 at 2:42 p.m., someone reported a larceny from a motor vehicle on Central Avenue.
July 5 at 8:26 p.m., threats were investigated on Ethan Allen Drive.
July 6 at 6:16 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Shelburne Road.
July 6 at 11:39 p.m., illegal dumping on White Street.
July 7 at 10:28 a.m., police performed a welfare check on Market Street.
July 7 at 7:55 p.m., police took a domestic report on Community Drive.
July 8 at 4:54 p.m., police were called to a Gregory Drive address for a report of custodial interference.
July 8 at 7:42 p.m., a larceny from a Hayes Avenue address was reported.
July 9 at 6:32 a.m., police are investigating threats made on Eastwood Drive.
July 9 at 2:21 p.m., an animal issue on Dorset Street, followed by a second animal problem just down street at 3:57 p.m.
