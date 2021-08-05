Total incidents: 225
Directed patrols: 20
Agency assists: 16
Trespass orders: 16
Public assists: 12
Animal problems: 11
Larceny: 11
Accidents (property damage): 8
Mental health issues: 6
Noise complaints: 6
Incidents:
July 25 at 2:36 p.m., police investigated a report of stalking on Duval Street.
July 26 at 1:31 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Dorset Street.
July 26 at 9:08 a.m., someone late reported an accident that had occurred on Williston Road.
July 27 at 12:36 p.m., police investigated a case of larceny on Stonehedge Drive.
July 27 at 6:18 p.m., officers assisted with a mental health issue on Shelburne Road.
July 28 at 3:08 p.m., an officer checked on the welfare of a resident on Twin Oaks Terrace.
July 28 at 7:52 p.m., police assisted the public on Swift Street.
July 29 at 8:51 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash which caused property damage but no injuries on Williston Road.
July 29 at 5:22 p.m., police responded to an animal problem on Dorset and Market Street.
July 30 at 3:49 p.m., someone reported a case of identity theft on Pinnacle Drive.
July 30 at 7:37 p.m., an alarm was tripped on Kindness Court.
July 31 at 10:57 a.m., police investigated a case of larceny on Kennedy Drive.
July 31 at 11:53 p.m., an officer patrolled Laurel Hill Drive.
August 1 at 12:38 a.m., officers responded to a noise complaint on East Terrace.
August 1 at 4:33 a.m., someone reported a suspicious event on Suburban Square.
Arrests:
Dylan A. Wortheim, 19, of Shelburne, arrested for unlawful mischief (felony), simple assault and resisting arrest.
Alexander N. Claussen, 25, of New York, N.Y., arrested for simple assault and a hate-motivated crime (misdemeanor).
Rachael C. Davis, 23, of Burlington, arrested for retail theft (misdemeanor).
