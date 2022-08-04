Total incidents: 235
Larceny: 23
Suspicious events: 23
Welfare checks: 14
Trespass orders: 14
Directed patrols: 13
Retail theft: 12
Animal problems: 8
Domestic incidents: 7
Car crashes (property damage): 6
Missing person: 1
Top incidents:
July 24 at 12:28 p.m., police responded to the DoubleTree on Williston Road for reports of unlawful mischief and vandalism.
July 24 at 7:31 p.m., police checked on the well-being of someone at the Northfield Savings Bank.
July 25 at 10:10 a.m., someone reported a case of larceny on Farrell Street.
July 25 at 3:04 p.m., an officer checked out the safety ability of a child car seat.
July 26 at 12:08 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Dorset and Market streets.
July 26 at 8:03 p.m., police issued a trespass order for a residence on Birch Street.
July 27 at 10:52 a.m., police responded to the University Mall for reported retail theft.
July 27 at 10:41 p.m., police responded to Simon’s on Shelburne Road for a reported alcohol offense.
July 28 at 3:23 p.m., someone reported a juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
July 28 at 8:34 p.m., someone reported a case of identity theft on Shelburne Road.
July 29 at 9:41 a.m., a car crash in the Healthy Living Parking lot was late reported.
July 29 at 3:29 p.m., someone reported an animal problem on Four Sisters Road.
July 30 at 3:27 a.m., an alarm went off in the University Mall.
July 30 at 12:13 p.m., police checked on the well-being of someone on Farrell Street.
Arrests:
Michael A. King, 51, of Colchester, was arrested July 28 for retail theft.
Miguel Diaz, 23, of Shelburne, was arrested July 29 for driving under the influence (criminal refusal).
Teilya M. Brunet, 33, of Burlington, was arrested July 29 for first degree domestic assault.
Sheila A. Cochones, 53, of Barre City, was arrested July 31 for unlawful mischief and retail theft.
