Agency / public assists: 29
Directed patrol: 25
Trespass: 21
Welfare check: 21
Suicidal person: 21
Suspicious event: 13
Accident: property damage: 13
Alarm: 12
Retail theft: 11
Traffic stop: 10
Disturbance: 10
Animal problem: 8
Motor vehicle complaint: 7
Domestic: 6
Larceny from motor vehicle: 5
Total incidents: 269
Arrests:
Richard A. West, 52, of Colchester, was arrested for false pretenses in a May 7, 2022, incident on Shelburne Road.
July 6 at 22:08, Javante Sovey, 24, of Essex, was arrested for domestic assault on Farrell Street.
July 14 at 10:13 a.m., Zackary T. Plante, 33, of Burlington, was arrested for felony retail theft on Hannaford Drive.
July 15 at 6:39 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault on Dorset Street.
July 20 at 9:24 a.m., James A. Porter, 31, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Hannaford Drive.
July 20 at 9:24 a.m., Robert Benjamin Eley, 40, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Hannaford Drive.
July 26 at 12:49 p.m., Charles P. Smith, 35, of Milton, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
July 26 at 12:49 p.m., Kenneth Keh Whitehouse, 34, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
July 27 at 12:06 p.m., Ashley R. Skidmore, 36, no address provided, was arrested for unlawful trespass and violating conditions of release on Dorset Street.
July 27 at 4:16 p.m., Brian K. Leclair, 42, of Colchester, was arrested for operating without consent, possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine on Community Drive.
July 28 at 4:22 p.m., Jonathan R. Narbonne, 34, no address provided, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Incidents:
July 24 at 9:11 a.m., police responded to a Lime Kiln Road address for a report of a suicidal person, one of 20 calls to the same location.
July 25 at 9:45 a.m., a larceny from a vehicle was reported on Brookwood Drive.
July 26 at 9:29 a.m., property damage was reported on Shelburne Road.
July 26 at 4:51 p.m., police dealt with a mental health issue on Spear Street and the I-89 overpass.
July 27 at 9:35 a.m., a juvenile problem on Market Street.
July 27 at 9:32 p.m., a Harbor View Road residence reported suspicious activity.
July 29 at 1:36 a.m., investigation continues into a person who attempted to elude police on Hinesburg Road.
July 30 at 1:17 p.m., police are investigating a report of domestic assault on Lime Kiln Road.
