Total incidents: 278
Total arrests: 14
Total arrest charges: 19
July 2, 1:01 p.m., an employee at Gracey’s Vermont Liquor Outlet allegedly stole money from a register. No charges have been filed.
July 2, 1:15 p.m., a license plate was reportedly stolen off of a car at the Armed Forces Career Center on Williston Road. There are no suspects at this time.
July 2, 3:03 p.m., a caller at the DoubleTree Hotel on Williston Road reported that the driver’s side window of her car had been smashed overnight. Nothing was taken from the car.
July 2, 4:02 p.m., an employee on Airport Parkway reported that one of their coworkers was sending them threatening text messages. The incident remains under investigation.
July 2, 4:57 p.m., police responded to a verbal domestic argument on Dorset Street.
July 2, 6:14 p.m., John Mafuz, 53, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was cited for possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.
July 3, 4:17 p.m., a landlord on Kirby Road called police asking advice about a tenant issue.
July 3, 10: 40 p.m., a caller heard someone banging on their doors and windows on Sugar Tree Lane. Two officers responded, checked the house, and did not find anyone.
July 4, 6:11 a.m., a man at the Holiday Inn on Williston Road wanted another man to be given a trespass order. Police gave the other man a verbal no-trespass. Later that man returned and was issued a written notice.
July 4, 8:27 a.m., a bicycle and bag of personal belongings were reported stolen from a parking lot on Market Street.
July 4, 10:04 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Stonehedge Drive. It was later recovered in Burlington. The slew of recent vehicle thefts has been forwarded to the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. There are some leads that remain under investigation at this time.
July 4, 7:55 p.m., a drug-related assault was reported near Baldwin Avenue and Shelburne Road. The incident is still under investigation.
July 5, 9:16 a.m., a woman on Stonehedge Drive called police because she thought she was being followed by a man. When police responded they found no one who matched the man’s description in the area.
July 5, 12:01 p.m., the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility called police to report that several signs in front of the jail had been vandalized. Some of the messages read “Department of Corruption” and “BLM.”
July 6, 9:05 a.m., a man was reported spray painting a car in the University Mall parking lot. Police learned that the car was his own, and damage had not been done to other cars.
July 7, 4:25 p.m., a theft was reported at the H&M in the University Mall.
July 7, 6:06 p.m., an employee at the University Mall called police because he felt he was being threatened after finding a shoplifter.
July 8, 10:24 a.m., a theft was reported at Kohl’s in the University Mall.
July 9, 11:48 a.m., Jill Blouin, 32, of Burlington was cited for shoplifting about $60 worth of goods from the JC Penney store at the University Mall.
