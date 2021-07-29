Total incidents: 244
Directed patrols: 16
Public assists: 16
Trespasses:15
Larceny: 13
Welfare checks: 10
Accidents (property damage): 7
Drugs: 7
Mental health issues: 6
Suicide/Suicide attempts: 4
Fireworks: 1
Incidents:
July 18 at 12:27 p.m., police trespassed an individual at the University Mall.
July 18 at 8:09 p.m., officers checked on the welfare of a resident on Victoria Drive.
July 19 at 10:38 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near Kennedy Drive and Kimball Avenue.
July 19 at 5:59 p.m., an alarm was tripped at 97 South Street.
July 20 at 2:15 p.m., officers conducted a child safety seat check at the station.
July 20 at 5:01 p.m., K9 Rush assisted officers on a case on 1285 Williston Road.
July 21 from 11:05 to 11:17 a.m., officers assisted another agency with multiple calls on Shelburne Road.
July 21 at 3:40 p.m., officers investigated a report of child abuse and neglect on 899 Dorset Street.
July 22 at 1:09 p.m., officers assisted emergency services with a suicide attempt.
July 22 at 10:03 p.m., police responded to a juvenile problem on Cinda Street.
July 23 at 11:44 a.m., an officer patrolled the University Mall.
July 23 at 7:30 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Farrell Street.
July 24 at 5:17 p.m., police assisted with a traffic hazard near 977 Shelburne Road.
July 24 at 11:06 p.m., someone at the DoubleTree on Williston Road accidentally called 911.
July 25 at 1:26 a.m., police assisted someone on Victoria Drive.
July 25 at 4:57 a.m., someone was reported missing from Anderson Parkway.
Arrests:
Brandon A. Brown, 35, of Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault.
Claudia N. Hofford, 21, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Kendall Stone Liberty, 20, of South Burlington, was arrested for possession of hallucinogenic drugs, possession of dangerous weapons during commission of a felony, first degree aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment. (See related, page 4)
Simeon Munanga, 21, of Winooski, was arrested on two in-state warrants and for driving under the influence (first offense).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.