July 16, 4: 04 p.m., a caller reported what they believed was an attempted burglary at their Spear Street home, the side door of the home had been left a jar. Nothing was taken from the home and no similar incidents were reported in the area.
July 17, 11:08 a.m., police responded to a dispute between the manager of the Williston Road McDonald’s and a customer. The customer left before police arrived.
July 17, 7:54 p.m., police received a call about potential drug activity at a Williston Road hotel. The incident is under investigation.
July 19, 9:42 a.m., police responded to a call about a guest allegedly partaking in drug activity at a hotel on Williston Road. The incident is under investigation.
July 19, 7:47 p.m., police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between partners on Hummingbird Lane. The couple agreed to separate for the night.
July 20, 4:32 p.m., police responded to a non-violent domestic dispute between partners on Baycrest Drive. The couple agreed to separate for the night.
July 20, 4:47 p.m., a caller reported a car idling in front of their house near Swift and Spear Street. The car was gone when police arrived.
July 21, 3:21 p.m., a caller reported seeing a man with a firearm over his shoulder on Grandview Drive. Police looked around the area but found no one matching the description. No other reports of the person were called in.
July 21, 4:37 p.m., University Mall security reported seeing a juvenile on the property who had previously been issued a notice of trespass. Police met with the person and told them they were not allowed on the property. No further action was taken.
July 22, 12:04 p.m., Sergei Draper, 29, of Brandon was issued a citation for theft from the JC Penney at the University Mall.
July 22, 3:18 p.m., police were called about a man who had concealed goods on his person and hid in a bathroom of a business on Williston Road. No arrests were made because the man had not left the store. The man was issued a notice of trespass.
July 22, 3:39 p.m., police responded to a verbal dispute between two people at a local hotel on Williston Road.
July 22, 6:31 p.m., police responded to a call about a Honda Civic that was seen operating erratically on Shelburne Road. The car’s operator, Shawn Jacobs, 27, of Essex Junction, was arrested and processed for DUI, as well as cruelty to a child. There were three minors in the car.
July 23, 12:06 a.m., a family on Dorset Street called in about their 17-year-old child who was not responding to calls. The youth returned to their family by 9 a.m. the following day.
July 23, 1:21 p.m., a man was denied the purchase of alcohol from a Shelburne Road store and refused to leave. Officers responded and asked him to leave, he did.
July 23, 2:30 p.m., Susan Margiotti, 61, of Winooski was cited for retail theft at the JC Penney’s in the University Mall.
July 23, 5:07 p.m., a verbal domestic dispute was reported between adult siblings on Cabot Court. No arrests were made.
July 23, 10:38 p.m. a man refused to leave the McDonald’s on Williston Road because of face mask requirements. He left before officers arrived.
July 24, 12:49 a.m., police cited Edward Lamson, 21, Winooski, for possession of marijuana on Dorset Street.
July 24, 1:18 a.m., a caller reported feeling as though she was being followed on Winding Brook Drive. The incident is under investigation.
July 24, 8:26 p.m., police cited David Oleson, 36, of Burlington for possession of cocaine, heroin and retail theft on Dorset Street.
July 25, 12:51 a.m., police were called to the Shelburne Road Jolley Market and asked to serve a notice of trespass. No criminal action was taken.
July 25, 1:30 p.m., a caller on Farrell Street reported that they saw a racial slur written on the window of a car. The car did not belong to the caller. Building management will provide video footage to the police for review and possible leads.
July 25, 8:23 p.m., police responded to an opioid overdose on Forest Street. The person was administered Narcan on scene and taken to the emergency room.
July 26, 3:24 p.m., a caller reported an injured raccoon huddled up by a dumpster on Shelburne Road. When the responding officer arrived, the raccoon climbed up into a tree.
July 27, 9:57 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized at Goss Jeep on Shelburne Road. The incident remains under investigation.
July 28, 1:42 a.m., police responded to a call from a Dorset Street hotel to help management move a guest. The guest had suspected drugs on him, which police are testing.
July 28, 2:17 p.m., verbal argument between domestic partners on Williston Road. No action was taken.
July 28, 2:45 p.m., a caller on Bower Street reported that items were stolen during a move while the items were in the moving company’s custody. The incident is under investigation.
July 28, 8:05 p.m., a man on Shelburne Road was reported looking to get into parked cars. Police found the man in possession of what appeared to be prescription drugs. Officers are now investigating if those drugs were legally his.
July 29, 10:55 a.m., a suspicious bag was reported in the woods near Kennedy Drive. Officers checked it out and found it was discarded trash.
July 29, 8:37 p.m., a caller in the parking lot of a Shelburne Road business said they had been approached by a man who asked why she was wearing a mask. The man in question drove away.
July 30, 10:15 a.m., a patrolling officer near Dorset Street and San Remo Drive thought he spotted a man riding a red bike that had been reported stolen. By the time the officer turned around, the man on the bike had disappeared.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.