Total incidents: 203
Directed patrols: 17
Agency assists: 15
Trespasses: 13
Welfare checks: 11
Car accidents (property damage only): 11
Traffic stops: 6
Threats/harassment: 5
Mental health issues: 1
Incidents:
July 12 at 5:19 a.m., police responded to a reported animal problem at Barber Terrace.
July 12 at 7:52 p.m., someone reported a case of fraud at Williston Road.
July 13 at 11:08 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at Dorset and Garden Street.
July 13 at 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a case of retail theft at University Mall.
July 14 at 7:54 a.m., officers patrolled San Remo Drive.
July 14 at 1:46 p.m., K9 Rush assisted on a case at the police station.
July 15 at 11:07 a.m., police responded to a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism at Williston Road.
July 15 at 4:08 p.m., an accident that caused property damage, but no injuries, occurred at East Terrace and Spear Street.
July 16 at 10:45 a.m., officers assisted a motorist at Market Street.
July 16 at 9:56 p.m., police investigated a report of drugs on Forest Street.
July 17 at 1:34 p.m., someone reported a case of threats and harassment at University Mall.
July 17 at 9:24 p.m., someone made a noise complaint at Stonehedge Drive and Spear Street.
July 18 at 12:54 a.m., officers patrolled on Williston Road near the Holiday Inn.
July 18 at 8:08 a.m., an alarm was tripped on Crispin Drive.
Arrests:
Justin St. Louis, 39, of Burlington, arrested for domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
Jimmy A. Gumbs, 50, of South Burlington, arrested for aggravated domestic assault in the first degree.
