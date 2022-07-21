Total incidents: 208
Suspicious events: 16
Welfare checks: 15
Alarms: 14
Public assists: 14
Traffic stops: 13
Larceny: 12
Car crashes (property damage): 8
Retail theft: 8
Mental health issues: 6
Car crashes (with injury): 2
Top incidents:
July 11 at 10:25 a.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Kennedy Drive.
July 11 at 12:30 p.m., someone reported an animal problem on Hawthorne Circle and Bayberry Lane.
July 12 at 11:22 a.m., police responded to Market Street for a reported domestic incident.
July 12 around 2:40 p.m., police assisted a few individuals at the University Mall.
July 13 at 6:02 p.m., a car crash on Dorset Street resulted in some property damage but no reported injuries.
July 13 at 10:21 p.m., someone on Cobblestone Circle complained of a noise disturbance.
July 14 at 11:12 a.m., an officer checked on the wellbeing of a resident at Hannaford on Shelburne Road.
July 14 at 4:37 p.m., police delivered court paperwork to an individual at 324 Garden Street.
July 15 at 9:16 a.m., someone reported a case of fraud on Chelsea Circle.
July 15 at 8:46 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Dorset and Market streets.
July 16 at 2:14 a.m., police responded to Kirby Road Extension for a reported weapons offense.
July 16 at 4 p.m., police delivered a trespass order to an individual from the Swiss Host Motel and Village on Williston Road.
July 17 between 9:13 and 10:05 a.m., an officer conducted three traffic stops at different points on Patchen Road.
July 17 between 7:51 and 9:28 p.m., police patrolled Higher Ground on Williston Road, issuing a trespass order, conducting a welfare check and investigating a report of fireworks.
Arrests:
Unnamed juvenile, 17, of Burlington, was arrested April 4 for sexual assault.
Victor F. Galle Jr., 71, of South Burlington, was arrested May 24 for violating an abuse prevention order.
Ashley Dane Oladapo, 43, of South Burlington, was arrested July 12 for domestic assault.
Sunshine M. Gagnon, 38, of Richford, was arrested July 14 on an in-state warrant.
Eric M. Breeyear, 39, of Burlington, was arrested July 14 on an in-state warrant.
Fahad Hilowle, 28, of Burlington, was arrested July 16 for selling liquor to a minor/enabling consumption by minors (misdemeanor).
