Directed patrol: 25
Suspicious event: 19
Agency / public assists: 17
Motor vehicle complaint: 17
Traffic stop: 16
Welfare check: 14
Suicidal person: 12
Disturbance: 12
Field contact: 9
Noise violation: 9
Accident: property damage: 8
Alarm: 7
Larceny from motor vehicle: 7
Retail theft: 6
Animal problem: 5
Total incidents: 241
Arrests:
July 16 at 1:35 a.m., James A. Porter, 31, of Burlington, was arrested for assault and robbery on Williston Road.
July 16 at 1:35 a.m., James A. Porter, 31, of Burlington, was arrested for operation without the owner’s consent on Shelburne Road.
July 16 at 2:59 a.m., Eric A. Smith, 39, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order, interfering with emergency services, domestic assault and violating conditions of release on Dorset Street.
July 16 at 8:45 p.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for aggravated assault on Dorset Street.
July 15 at 6:52 a.m., Kirsten E. Palmer, 57, no address given, was arrested for grand larceny on Shelburne Road.
July 15 at 10:24 p.m., Jasonna K. Breault, 20, of Winooski, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Farrell Street.
July 13 at 8:10 p.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for simple assault at Williston and Hinesburg roads.
July 12 at 12:16 a.m., Jonathan D. Heath, 35, of Burlington, was arrested for embezzlement on Shelburne Road.
July 12 at 10:35 p.m., Elena A. Avradopoulos, 24, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Shelburne and Holmes roads.
July 11 at 11:09 a.m., Jamie A. Bunnell, 40, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Dorset Street.
July 11 at 3:51 p.m. Kristin K. Verchereau, 38, no address given, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
July 11 at 3:51 p.m., Steven G. Bessette, 36, of Alburgh, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
July 10 at 11 a.m., a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for false pretenses on Gregory Drive.
Untimely deaths:
July 13 at 2:54 p.m., police responded to Spear Street for the death of Steven Hebert, 57, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.