Agency/public assists: 26
Traffic stop: 24
Directed patrol: 22
Welfare check: 18
Retail theft: 14
Suspicious event: 14
Alarm: 10
Accident:property damage: 6
Motor vehicle complaint: 6
Total incidents: 247
Arrests:
Dec. 3 at 2:05 p.m., Donald P. Raab, 31, of Colchester, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Jan. 3 at 6:23 p.m., Brooke A. Gurley, 62, of Cambridge, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Jan. 4 at 4:16 p.m., Dujuan S. Williams, 28, of Burlington, was arrested for criminal threatening and violating conditions of release on Garden Street.
Jan. 9 at 12:15 p.m., Justin R. Abare, 38 of Burlington, was arrested for eluding a police officer while operating in a grossly negligent manner, a felony, on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 9 at 1:37 p.m., Rene Marie Dalley, 44, of Berlin, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Jan. 11 at 6:54 p.m., Dayana T. Sylvester-Spencer, 40, of Williston, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Jan. 12 at 1:54 a.m., Joselyn E. Chambers, 40, of Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Williston Road.
Jan. 14 at 4:07 a.m., Joselyn E. Chambers, 40, of Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Quarry Hill Road.
Jan. 15 at 1:08 a.m., Christopher L. Handy, 39, of Burlington, was arrested for aggravated assault, negligent operation, and unlawful mischief on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 15 at 12:33 p.m., Elijah Allen Sigmon, 28, of Blowing Rock, N.C., was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
Jan. 16 at 6:28 p.m., Mandy L. Wells, 47, of St. Albans City, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Top incidents:
Jan. 9 at 10:26 a.m., police are investigating a reported sex crime on Williston Road.
Jan. 9 at 10:32 a.m., police were called to Baldwin Avenue for a problem juvenile.
Jan. 9 at 7:11 p.m., police took a report of identity theft on Richard Terrace. The case is pending.
Jan. 10 at 8:14 a.m., a suspicious event was reported on Hayes Avenue.
Jan. 10 at 9:34 a.m., police are investigating a larceny from a structure on Dorset Street.
Jan. 11 at 8:24 a.m., the morning started with an animal causing a problem at Kennedy Drive and Hinesburg Road.
Jan. 11 at 2:40 p.m., an accident resulted in injuries on Williston Road.
Jan. 12 at 11:14 a.m., police are investigating a burglary reported on Palmer Court.
Jan. 12 at 6:38 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Tilley Drive.
Jan. 13 at 11:30 p.m., a suspicious event was reported from Blackberry Lane.
Jan. 13 at 10:58 a.m., police were called to three motor vehicle complaints within 20 minutes, the first from Airport Parkway and Lime Kiln Road, followed by one at Dorset Street and Nowland Farm Road and another Hinesburg and Cheesefactory roads.
Jan. 14 at 3:09 p.m., a report of illegal dumping on Hannaford Drive was reported to police.
Jan. 15 at 5:32 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported from Ethan Allen Drive.
Jan. 15 at 12:33 p.m., police are investigating a domestic situation on Dorset Street.
Jan. 16 at 9:09 a.m., police dealt with a mental health issue on Farrell Street.
Jan. 16 at 4:24 p.m., police directed patrol on Williston Road.
