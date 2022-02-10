Directed patrols: 33
Car crashes (property damage): 14
Public assists: 13
Traffic stops: 12
Disturbances: 10
Agency assists: 9
Welfare checks: 9
Winter parking bans: 3
Missing person: 1
Incidents:
Jan. 31 at 11:09 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near Patchen and Landfill roads.
Jan. 31 at 4:49 p.m., someone reported a juvenile runaway from Dorset Street.
Feb. 1 at 10:37 a.m., an officer checked on the wellbeing of someone on Dorset Street.
Feb. 1 between 4:46 and 5:21 p.m., police responded to three different reports of cars leaving the scene of accidents on Airport Road, Dorset Street and the intersection of Williston Road and White Street.
Feb. 2 at 9:19 p.m., officers investigated a case of unlawful mischief and vandalism on Swift Street.
Feb. 2 at 2:16 p.m., police responded to a case of retail theft on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 3 at 6:20 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Ethan Allen Drive.
Feb. 3 at 4:46 p.m., police investigated a report of larceny on Lime Kiln Road.
Feb. 4 at 4:04 a.m., an officer assisted the public on Commerce Avenue.
Feb. 4 at 5:53 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Kennedy Drive and Kimball Avenue.
Feb. 5 at 8:03 a.m., a car crash involving property damage, but no injuries occurred on Hinesburg Road.
Feb. 5 at 1:10 p.m., an alarm was tripped on Rye Circle.
Feb. 6 at 1:25 p.m., police assisted with a custody issue at the station.
Feb. 6 at 4:29 p.m., police trespassed an individual from Al’s French Frys.
Arrests:
Michael D. Babits, 32, of Burlington, was arrested Jan. 31 for making false pretenses.
Joey W. Sears, 41, of Milton, was arrested Feb. 1 with domestic assault.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
