Total incidents: 172
Car accidents: 12
Welfare checks: 9
Mental health issues: 7
Noise complaints: 6
Traffic stops: 6
Retail theft: 5
Threats/harassment: 2
Arrests:
James E. Matthews Jr., 41, of South Burlington — arrested for violating an abuse prevention order.
Robert D. Smith II, 47, of South Burlington — arrested for domestic assault.
Fred J. Winrock, 48, of Essex Junction — arrested for manufacturing or cultivating a regulated drug; possessing over one gram of heroin; and possessing depressants, stimulants and/or narcotics (misdemeanor).
Rebecca L. Gordon, 39, of Essex Junction — arrested for manufacturing or cultivating a regulated drug; possessing over one gram of heroin; possessing a methamphetamine; and possessing depressants, stimulants and/or narcotics (misdemeanor).
Steven G. Bessette, 34, of Alburgh — arrested on warrant.
Ryan A. Lafin, 34, of who police said is homeless — arrested on warrant.
Incidents:
Jan. 3 at 12:35 p.m., police responded to a report related to a runaway juvenile.
Jan. 3 at 11:12 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at Kennedy Drive and Kimball Avenue.
Jan. 4 at 7:59 a.m., police received a report of a suspicious event at 514 Farrell St.
Jan. 4 at 2:43 p.m., officers checked on the welfare of a resident at 35 Dubois Drive.
Jan. 5 at 3:23 a.m., police investigated a car leaving the scene of an accident at Williston Road and the east-bound I-89 overpass.
Jan. 5 at 3:32 p.m., police received a report of intoxication at 100 Dorset St.
Jan. 6 at 8:42 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a traffic hazard at Dorset Street and Brookwood Drive.
Jan. 7 at 10:31 a.m., police trespassed someone at 47 Hinesburg Road.
Jan. 7 at 1:56 p.m., William Leadford, 62, of South Burlington, was found dead in his home on Williston Road. The medical examiner is investigating cause and manner of death.
Jan. 7 at 6:21 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance at 2071 Williston Road.
Jan. 8 at 9:06 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle at 870 Williston Road.
Jan. 8 at 12:11 p.m., police investigated a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism at 409 Farrell St.
Jan. 8 at 6:38 p.m., police K9, Rush, assisted officers on a call at 1200 Williston Road.
Jan. 9 at 9:20 a.m., police responded to a burglary at 14 Bacon Street. No bacon was stolen.
Jan. 9 at 12:59 p.m., police responded to a report of illegal dumping at 35 Sherry Road.
Jan. 9 at 11:54 p.m., officers directed patrol at 1068 Williston Road.
